fiskaly appoints Co-CEO to accelerate European growth

Former orderbird CEO David Feichter joins founder Johannes Ferner as co-CEO

fiskaly grew 60% year-over-year, while scaling profitably

Feichter will focus on operations, while Ferner will expand fiskaly's transaction compliance infrastructure across Europe

FinTech scale-up fiskaly has appointed David Feichter Co-CEO, alongside founder Johannes Ferner. Together, they will lead the company through its next phase of European growth.

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Accredited to Leandra Schurz Photography

Feichter will lead the operations and scaling of the organisation, while Ferner will focus on international partnerships, acquisitions and external representation. fiskaly will also stay active on M&A, building on its track record of acquisitions to keep moving quickly when the right opportunities arise across Europe.

Feichter brings over 20 years of experience in POS and fintech across Europe and the US, spanning Clover's high-growth years and fiskaly's first customer orderbird. "fiskaly has built a strong position in transaction compliance and demonstrated the scale of the market opportunity. Our ambition is to extend that leadership and define where the category goes next," says Feichter.

The Co-CEO model marks the next stage of fiskaly's leadership. "Sharing the CEO role is a strategic decision that lets us maximise our complementary strengths and accelerate growth in a more focused, structured way. It's an achievement I'm particularly proud of; proof that growth made in Austria is still possible," Ferner explains.

fiskaly has +150 employees and operates across eight countries: Germany, Italy, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium and Austria. The company has 1,900 B2B customers across Europe, powers 1+ million POS systems and is the leading solution in Germany.

fiskaly was founded in 2019 in Vienna by Johannes Ferner, Simon Tragatschnig and Patrick Gaubatz, and was largely self-financed until Verdane, the European specialist growth equity firm focused on technology-enabled businesses, invested in the company in mid-2024. fiskaly has since accelerated its growth through acquisitions, including Deutsche Fiskal GmbH (a subsidiary of GK Software SE) and Infrasec Sweden AB, a cloud-based fiscalization provider.

About fiskaly

fiskaly is building Europe's infrastructure for compliant transactions. The Vienna-based FinTech scale-up provides cloud-based software and APIs for fiscalization and transaction compliance, helping POS providers and merchants navigate increasingly complex fiscal and transaction-reporting requirements across Europe. Its technology makes cash register transactions and receipts secure, digitally signed and tamper-proof. In 2026, the company was named an EY Scaleup Award winner.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260914948059/en/

Stefania Palumbo

Senior Marketing & PR Manager

+39 340 1197833

stefania.palumbo@fiskaly.com

www.fiskaly.com



Sophie Yung

Senior Account Manager, SourceCode Communications

sophie.yung@sourcecodecomms.com

+44 7751 194538