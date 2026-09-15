Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 07 September to 11 September 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 07 September to 11 September 2026

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

9/7/2026

FR0010313833

3 200

59,1351

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

9/8/2026

FR0010313833

3 200

59,5690

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

9/9/2026

FR0010313833

3 200

58,9951

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

9/10/2026

FR0010313833

3 600

57,7482

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

9/11/2026

FR0010313833

4 500

56,9908

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

17 700

58,3610

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915709423/en/

Arkema

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