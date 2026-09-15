Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 07 September to 11 September 2026
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 07 September to 11 September 2026
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument identifier code
|
Total daily volume (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|
Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
9/7/2026
|
FR0010313833
|
3 200
|
59,1351
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
9/8/2026
|
FR0010313833
|
3 200
|
59,5690
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
9/9/2026
|
FR0010313833
|
3 200
|
58,9951
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
9/10/2026
|
FR0010313833
|
3 600
|
57,7482
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
9/11/2026
|
FR0010313833
|
4 500
|
56,9908
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
17 700
|
58,3610
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915709423/en/
Arkema