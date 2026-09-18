Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 11 September 2026 to 17 September 2026

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 11/09/2026 FR0013230612 12 494 16.9479 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 14/09/2026 FR0013230612 1 603 16.9192 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 15/09/2026 FR0013230612 1 621 16.4858 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 16/09/2026 FR0013230612 12 109 16.5446 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 17/09/2026 FR0013230612 12 684 16.7272 XPAR TOTAL 40 511 16.7386

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