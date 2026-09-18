Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 11 September 2026 to 17 September 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

11/09/2026

FR0013230612

12 494

16.9479

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/09/2026

FR0013230612

1 603

16.9192

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

15/09/2026

FR0013230612

1 621

16.4858

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/09/2026

FR0013230612

12 109

16.5446

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

17/09/2026

FR0013230612

12 684

16.7272

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

40 511

16.7386

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260918392436/en/

Tikehau Capital

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