Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 11 September 2026 to 17 September 2026
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
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Name of the issuer
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Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
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Trading Day
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ISIN
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Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
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Weighted average price per day
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Market (MIC Code)
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TIKEHAU CAPITAL
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969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
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11/09/2026
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FR0013230612
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12 494
|
16.9479
|
XPAR
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TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
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14/09/2026
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FR0013230612
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1 603
|
16.9192
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
15/09/2026
|
FR0013230612
|
1 621
|
16.4858
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
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16/09/2026
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FR0013230612
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12 109
|
16.5446
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
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17/09/2026
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FR0013230612
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12 684
|
16.7272
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XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
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40 511
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16.7386
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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260918392436/en/
Tikehau Capital