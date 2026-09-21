Original-Research: MPH Health Care AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH)...

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Original-Research: MPH Health Care AG - from First Berlin Equity Research
GmbH

21.09.2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to MPH Health Care AG

     Company Name:                MPH Health Care AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A289V03

     Reason for the research:     Sechsmonatsbericht
     Recommendation:              Kaufen
     from:                        21.09.2026
     Target price:                EUR40
     Target price on sight of:    12 Monate
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Ellis Acklin

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu MPH Health Care AG
(ISIN: DE000A289V03) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 37,00 auf EUR 40,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Der M1-Sechsmonatsbericht bot Anlegern den bislang klarsten Einblick in die
Ertragskraft der gestrafften M1 Kliniken Gruppe. Der Umsatz im
Beauty-Segment stieg um 11% J/J auf EUR56,9 Mio., während das EBIT um 24% auf
EUR18,6 Mio. kletterte. Die Marge stieg um 3,3 Prozentpunkte auf 32,7% und
liegt damit deutlich über dem M1-Ziel von ca. 20%. Bereinigt um den nicht
zahlungswirksamen Entkonsolidierungseffekt in Höhe von EUR-4,1 Mio. aus der
Veräußerung von Haemato erreichte das Konzern-EBIT EUR19,7 Mio., was trotz der
deutlich geringeren Umsatzbasis einem Anstieg von 9,5% J/J entspricht. Der
NAV von MPH stieg im ersten Halbjahr um ca. 2% auf EUR248 Mio. Die M1-Aktie
verzeichnete in diesem Sommer eine Kaufwelle und testet nun Allzeithochs,
was im zweiten Halbjahr weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial für den NAV von MPH
freisetzen dürfte. Unser Kursziel für MPH steigt auf EUR40 (bisher: EUR37) auf
Basis des überarbeiteten M1-DCF-Modells, das nun die verbesserte Entwicklung
des eigenständigen Beauty-Geschäfts widerspiegelt. Wir behalten unsere
Kaufempfehlung für MPH bei (53% Aufwärtspotenzial).

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on MPH Health
Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating
and increased the price target from EUR 37.00 to EUR 40.00.

Abstract:
Six month reporting gave investors the clearest look yet at the earnings
power of the streamlined M1 Kliniken group. Beauty sales rose 11% YoY to
EUR56.9m, while EBIT climbed 24% to EUR18.6m. The margin widened 3.3 pp to
32.7%, which sits comfortably above M1's ~20% target. Adjusted for the
EUR-4.1m non-cash deconsolidation effect from the Haemato disposal, group EBIT
reached EUR19.7m, up 9.5% YoY despite the sharply smaller revenue base. MPH's
H1 NAV edged ~2% higher to EUR248m for the January to June period. M1 shares
caught a bid this summer and are now testing all-time highs, which should
unlock further NAV upside for MPH in H2. Our MPH TP increases to EUR40 (old:
EUR37) on the back of an overhauled M1 DCF model that now reflects the
improved trajectory of the standalone beauty business. We remain Buy-rated
on MPH (53% upside).

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses
siehe die vollständige Analyse.


You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=9e0a6bce705d4ff44c9ead0cdc64f3d0

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

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2402356 21.09.2026 CET/CEST

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