Original-Research: MPH Health Care AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH)...

^ Original-Research: MPH Health Care AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH 21.09.2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to MPH Health Care AG Company Name: MPH Health Care AG ISIN: DE000A289V03 Reason for the research: Sechsmonatsbericht Recommendation: Kaufen from: 21.09.2026 Target price: EUR40 Target price on sight of: 12 Monate Last rating change: - Analyst: Ellis Acklin First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 37,00 auf EUR 40,00. Zusammenfassung: Der M1-Sechsmonatsbericht bot Anlegern den bislang klarsten Einblick in die Ertragskraft der gestrafften M1 Kliniken Gruppe. Der Umsatz im Beauty-Segment stieg um 11% J/J auf EUR56,9 Mio., während das EBIT um 24% auf EUR18,6 Mio. kletterte. Die Marge stieg um 3,3 Prozentpunkte auf 32,7% und liegt damit deutlich über dem M1-Ziel von ca. 20%. Bereinigt um den nicht zahlungswirksamen Entkonsolidierungseffekt in Höhe von EUR-4,1 Mio. aus der Veräußerung von Haemato erreichte das Konzern-EBIT EUR19,7 Mio., was trotz der deutlich geringeren Umsatzbasis einem Anstieg von 9,5% J/J entspricht. Der NAV von MPH stieg im ersten Halbjahr um ca. 2% auf EUR248 Mio. Die M1-Aktie verzeichnete in diesem Sommer eine Kaufwelle und testet nun Allzeithochs, was im zweiten Halbjahr weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial für den NAV von MPH freisetzen dürfte. Unser Kursziel für MPH steigt auf EUR40 (bisher: EUR37) auf Basis des überarbeiteten M1-DCF-Modells, das nun die verbesserte Entwicklung des eigenständigen Beauty-Geschäfts widerspiegelt. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung für MPH bei (53% Aufwärtspotenzial). First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 37.00 to EUR 40.00. Abstract: Six month reporting gave investors the clearest look yet at the earnings power of the streamlined M1 Kliniken group. Beauty sales rose 11% YoY to EUR56.9m, while EBIT climbed 24% to EUR18.6m. The margin widened 3.3 pp to 32.7%, which sits comfortably above M1's ~20% target. Adjusted for the EUR-4.1m non-cash deconsolidation effect from the Haemato disposal, group EBIT reached EUR19.7m, up 9.5% YoY despite the sharply smaller revenue base. MPH's H1 NAV edged ~2% higher to EUR248m for the January to June period. M1 shares caught a bid this summer and are now testing all-time highs, which should unlock further NAV upside for MPH in H2. Our MPH TP increases to EUR40 (old: EUR37) on the back of an overhauled M1 DCF model that now reflects the improved trajectory of the standalone beauty business. We remain Buy-rated on MPH (53% upside). Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=9e0a6bce705d4ff44c9ead0cdc64f3d0

Contact for questions: First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Herr Gaurav Tiwari Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686 web: www.firstberlin.com E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=139c7ea7-b5ad-11f1-9d22-0a083a71a9ab&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2402356 21.09.2026 CET/CEST °