Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 14 September to 18 September 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
onvista bei Google bevorzugen

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 14 September to 18 September 2026

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

14/09/2026

FR0010313833

4 000

56,7370

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

15/09/2026

FR0010313833

3 200

56,5008

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

16/09/2026

FR0010313833

3 200

57,2212

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

17/09/2026

FR0010313833

3 200

56,9241

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

18/09/2026

FR0010313833

5 000

56,4344

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

18 600

56,7305

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260922099020/en/

Arkema

Artikel teilen:
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
ARKEMA

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Plus-Analysen
Plus
Mehrere Bieter interessiert
Übernahmegerücht bei Dax-Konzern: So viel könnte drin seingestern, 17:30 Uhr · onvista
Plus
Chartzeit Marktbericht 20.09.2026
S&P 500 trotzt Zinsen und Ölpreis – ein gutes Zeichen20. Sept. · onvista
Plus
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Trotz fünf Prozent Rendite: Anleihen sind keine Alternative20. Sept. · Acatis
Alle Plus-Analysen