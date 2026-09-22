Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 14 September to 18 September 2026

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 14 September to 18 September 2026

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 14/09/2026 FR0010313833 4 000 56,7370 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 15/09/2026 FR0010313833 3 200 56,5008 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 16/09/2026 FR0010313833 3 200 57,2212 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 17/09/2026 FR0010313833 3 200 56,9241 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 18/09/2026 FR0010313833 5 000 56,4344 XPAR TOTAL 18 600 56,7305

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260922099020/en/

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