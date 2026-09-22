Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (von Quirin Privatbank Kapi...

^ Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 22.09.2026 / 09:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Name: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA ISIN: DE0006083405 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 22.09.2026 Target price: 110.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni New store openings ahead HORNBACH will open several new locations in spring 2027 in Germany and Europe, thereof six from former competitor Hellweg. This represents significant additional revenue potential as well as growing market share. In combination with the expansion already planned in existing countries and Serbia, HORNBACH is thus approaching the 200-store mark for its DIY megastores in the coming years. We therefore confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 110 TP. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=a28a5f852b4dee6cbadd7ba25dcf7b09

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