Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (von Quirin Privatbank Kapi...

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Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

22.09.2026 / 09:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to HORNBACH Holding
AG & Co. KGaA

     Company Name:               HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
     ISIN:                       DE0006083405

     Reason for the research:    Update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       22.09.2026
     Target price:               110.00
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

New store openings ahead

HORNBACH will open several new locations in spring 2027 in Germany and
Europe, thereof six from former competitor Hellweg. This represents
significant additional revenue potential as well as growing market share. In
combination with the expansion already planned in existing countries and
Serbia, HORNBACH is thus approaching the 200-store mark for its DIY
megastores in the coming years. We therefore confirm our Buy recommendation
and the EUR 110 TP.

You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=a28a5f852b4dee6cbadd7ba25dcf7b09

For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

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2403106 22.09.2026 CET/CEST

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Hornbach Holding
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