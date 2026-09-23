Enginzyme Raises SEK 75 Million to Advance Its Commercial Biomanufacturing Strategy

Business Wire · Uhr
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Enginzyme AB has closed a new equity round raising SEK 75 million.

The round marks a key milestone in the company's shift from R&D to a commercially driven strategy.

"With our growth strategy established, closing this new investment round was a priority for enginzyme," said Aymeric de Gantes, enginzyme's CEO. "We are also very excited to welcome new shareholders with complementary expertise, who will all contribute to our mission to deliver biomanufacturing solutions for the personal care, food, and pharmaceutical industries. Our technology enables lower cost in use for higher-quality ingredients, obtained through more sustainable manufacturing processes."

Lotus One Investment Pte. Ltd. and Valquest Partners Europe are joining the company as new shareholders and members of the Board of Directors. Sofinnova Partners, Stiftelsen Industrifonden, Navigare Ventures AB and Almi Invest GreenTech were key participants, combined with several other new and existing shareholders.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, enginzyme hosted a gathering at its offices and labs in the Karolinska tech campus in Solna to mark the occasion and bring together all of its stakeholders.

About enginzyme

Enginzyme is driving the shift to biomanufacturing by harnessing enzymes for more cost-efficient and sustainable production in the personal care, food and pharmaceutical industries. Its patented enzyme immobilisation technology enables biomanufacturing without living organisms and can be deployed to reach lower cost in use with a much smaller environmental footprint than traditional chemical manufacturing.

Based in Solna, near Stockholm, enginzyme has a multidisciplinary team of experts in enzyme and process engineering, biocatalysis and organic chemistry. The company works with global manufacturers to develop products and processes from techno-economic analysis through to industrial manufacture.

www.enginzyme.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260923275329/en/

Press Contact
James Connell +33 6 2152 1755
James.Connell@enginzyme.com

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