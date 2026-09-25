Original-Research: AnchorCore SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: AnchorCore SE - from NuWays AG 25.09.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to AnchorCore SE Company Name: AnchorCore SE ISIN: LU2358378979 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 4.6 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Sarah Hellemann Q2e 26: Anchoring on new name, same transformation in motion AnchorCore SE (formerly learnd SE) will release its H1 26 report on September 30th. We expect a solid performance from learnd UK and Ireland while AnchorCore remains in transformation, including the holding name. Anchoring the transformation with a new holding name. On July 7th, the holding announced its renaming into AnchorCore SE, while its 49.5% stake in learnd UK and Ireland Group (legally learnd Atlas Ltd.) retained its name. We view this as a clear signal formalizing the strategic shift following the sizeable MBO of 50.5% of learnd UK and Ireland Group to the founders. The rebranding accomplishes two things: It allows AnchorCore SE to differentiate itself from the learnd operating brand and it emphasizes the strategic flexibility for future acquisitions of equity stakes with potential to leverage its key expertise to act as an incubator to young firms. For its 49.5% equity stake in learnd UK and Ireland we anticipate the following development: H1 sales of learnd UK and Ireland are seen to grow by 14.5% yoy to EUR 34m. To recap, approximately 80% of revenues are recurring, providing a stable commercial base largely independent of short-term economic developments. Furthermore, the company is actively expanding its market share in UK and Ireland, from which we expect strong additional gains. While the current construction environment proved challenging in H1 with yoy falling construction output in UK in every month (source: Trading Economics), we expect project-based growth to come in only moderately stronger. For Q2 26, this implies sales of EUR 17.2m (eNuW). H1 adj. EBITDA of learnd UK and Ireland is seen to accelerate significantly by 96.8% to EUR 5.1m, at a margin of 15%. Mind you, in Q1 26 adj. EBITDA already came in at EUR 2.9m at a strong margin of 17.3%. Following this strong margin mix at the start of the year, we assume the margin to come in at a normalized and healthy 12.8% in Q2, implying an adj. EBITDA contribution of EUR 2.2m (eNuW). For AnchorCore we expect no cash inflows from its stake just yet, while operating cost of EUR 1.8m (eNuW) in H1 look set to reduce the cash base. This reflects a large part of its administrative cost base typically incurred early in the year. Looking ahead, further steps in a gradual transformation of AnchorCore into an incubator for companies operating in facility management and environmental services should follow. In the mid-term AnchorCore looks likely to capture potential with portfolio additions. learnd Atlas Ltd. is seen to raise margins by 1pp per year with scaling and operational improvements. Based on the sum-of-the-parts approach, containing the 49.5%-stake in learnd UK and Ireland, the Net Cash base reduced by the operating costs to EUR 1m (eNuW) and a holding discount of 10%, we confirm BUY, but slightly lower our estimated fair value to EUR 4.6 (previously EUR 4.8). You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=48733b6a5021231477c4e7da58355e85

For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=3cd6ad12-b8a7-11f1-9d22-0a083a71a9ab&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2405274 25.09.2026 CET/CEST °