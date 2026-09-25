Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 18 September 2026 to 24 September 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/09/2026

FR0013230612

22 010

16.7386

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

21/09/2026

FR0013230612

12 275

16.5515

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/09/2026

FR0013230612

13 019

16.6721

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

23/09/2026

FR0013230612

17 832

16.5264

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

24/09/2026

FR0013230612

2 839

16.4652

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

67 975

16.6250

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260925308601/en/

Tikehau Capital

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