Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 18 September 2026 to 24 September 2026

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/09/2026 FR0013230612 22 010 16.7386 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 21/09/2026 FR0013230612 12 275 16.5515 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/09/2026 FR0013230612 13 019 16.6721 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 23/09/2026 FR0013230612 17 832 16.5264 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 24/09/2026 FR0013230612 2 839 16.4652 XPAR TOTAL 67 975 16.6250

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