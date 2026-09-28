Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 21st September to 25th September 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
21/09/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
77.6288
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
21/09/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
77.7550
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
22/09/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
78.5318
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
22/09/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
78.5809
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
23/09/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
21 739
|
77.7985
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
23/09/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
8 261
|
78.0698
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
24/09/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
77.3181
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
24/09/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
77.4430
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
25/09/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
77.3466
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
25/09/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
9 644
|
77.2925
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
25/09/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
356
|
76.9600
|
TQEX
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
150 000
|
77.7553
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260928470173/en/
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