Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 21st September to 25th September 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
onvista bei Google bevorzugen

Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

21/09/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

77.6288

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

21/09/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

77.7550

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

22/09/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

78.5318

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

22/09/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

78.5809

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

23/09/2026

FR0014000MR3

21 739

77.7985

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

23/09/2026

FR0014000MR3

8 261

78.0698

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

24/09/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

77.3181

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

24/09/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

77.4430

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

25/09/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

77.3466

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

25/09/2026

FR0014000MR3

9 644

77.2925

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

25/09/2026

FR0014000MR3

356

76.9600

TQEX

 

 

 

TOTAL

150 000

77.7553

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260928470173/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

Artikel teilen:
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
On Holding
Eurofins Scientific

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Pharmabranche
Roche setzt auf KI - 20 neue Medikamente bis 2030heute, 09:12 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Roche setzt auf KI - 20 neue Medikamente bis 2030
Weitere Artikel
Plus-Analysen
Plus
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Wie der KI-Boom auf die Biotech-Branche überschwappen könnte26. Sept. · Acatis
Plus
Zukauf und mögliche Abspaltung
Anlegerliebling in der Krise: Das tut sich bei Nemetschek24. Sept. · The Market
Plus
Die wichtigsten Kennzahlen
So entscheidest du beim Aktienkauf22. Sept. · onvista
Alle Plus-Analysen