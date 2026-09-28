Original-Research: Schloss Wachenheim AG (von First Berlin Equity Research Gm...

^ Original-Research: Schloss Wachenheim AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH 28.09.2026 / 09:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Schloss Wachenheim AG Company Name: Schloss Wachenheim AG ISIN: DE0007229007 Reason for the research: 2025/26 annual report Recommendation: Add from: 28.09.2026 Target price: EUR17 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Simon Scholes First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Schloss Wachenheim AG (ISIN: DE0007229007). Analyst Simon Scholes downgraded the stock to ADD and decreased the price target from EUR 18.00 to EUR 17.00. Abstract: Final results for the financial year ending 30 June were below both our forecasts and guidance given with the Q3 results on 7 May. Sales climbed 0.3% to EUR448.9m (FBe: EUR458.8m; 2024/25: EUR447.4m) while EBIT edged 1.5%

higher to EUR27.6m (FBe: EUR30.0m; 2024/25: EUR27.2m). Guidance provided on 7 May

was for sales growth and EBIT respectively at the lower end of 3%-6% and EUR30m-EUR33m ranges. Volume, sales growth and profitability weakened in Q4 as higher energy prices and inflation triggered by the geopolitical events in Iran landed a further blow on already fragile consumer sentiment. For 2026/27 SWA's management is guiding towards slight increases in volume and sales, and EBIT in the range of EUR28m-EUR32m, implying growth of 1%-16% in this latter metric. The expected improvement in performance is driven primarily by the France and East Central Europe segments. In France, in particular, shifts in the sales mix and changes in procurement prices are expected to drive a significant increase in the gross margin. In Germany, however, the gross profit is expected to expand at a lower rate than revenue, and product mix shifts and higher procurement prices are expected to push segment EBIT lower despite expected improvements in profitability at the wine retail business. We have reduced our 2026/27 sales and EBIT forecasts by 4.4% and 7.8% respectively in alignment with company guidance. We have lowered the price target to EUR17 (previously: EUR18) and moved the recommendation from Buy to Add as the share price upside at 12% is below the 25% hurdle we use for a Buy recommendation. First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Schloss Wachenheim AG (ISIN: DE0007229007) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes stuft die Aktie auf ADD herab und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 18,00 auf EUR 17,00. Zusammenfassung: Die endgültigen Ergebnisse für das am 30. Juni endende Geschäftsjahr lagen sowohl unter unseren Prognosen als auch unter der am 7. Mai mit den Q3-Ergebnissen gegebenen Prognose. Der Umsatz stieg um 0,3% auf EUR448,9 Mio.

(FBe: EUR458,8 Mio.; 2024/25: EUR447,4 Mio.), während das EBIT um 1,5% auf EUR27,6

Mio. zulegte (FBe: EUR30,0 Mio.; 2024/25: EUR27,2 Mio.). Die am 7. Mai gegebene Prognose sah ein Umsatzwachstum und ein EBIT jeweils am unteren Ende der Spannen von 3%-6% bzw. EUR30 Mio.-EUR33 Mio. vor. Volumen, Umsatzwachstum und Profitabilität schwächten sich im Q4 ab, da höhere Energiepreise und die durch die geopolitischen Ereignisse im Iran ausgelöste Inflation der bereits fragilen Verbraucherstimmung einen weiteren Schlag versetzten. Für 2026/27 stellt das Management von SWA leichte Zuwächse bei Volumen und Umsatz sowie ein EBIT in der Spanne von EUR28 Mio.-EUR32 Mio. in Aussicht, was bei letzterer Kennzahl einem Wachstum von 1%-16% entspricht. Die erwartete Verbesserung der Geschäftsentwicklung wird vor allem von den Segmenten Frankreich und Ostmitteleuropa getragen. Insbesondere in Frankreich dürften Veränderungen im Absatzmix und bei den Beschaffungspreisen zu einem deutlichen Anstieg der Bruttomarge führen. In Deutschland wird die Bruttomarge hingegen voraussichtlich langsamer als der Umsatz wachsen, und Veränderungen im Produktsortiment sowie höhere Beschaffungspreise dürften das Segment-EBIT trotz erwarteter Verbesserungen der Profitabilität im Wein-Einzelhandel nach unten drücken. Wir haben unsere Umsatz- und EBIT-Prognosen für 2026/27 um 4,4% bzw. 7,8% gesenkt, um sie an die Unternehmensprognose anzupassen. Wir haben das Kursziel auf EUR17 (zuvor: EUR18) gesenkt und die Empfehlung von Kaufen auf Hinzufügen herabgestuft, da das Aufwärtspotenzial der Aktie mit 12% nun unter 25% liegt. Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=efe22634bb835a1a45015599157de78b

Contact for questions: First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Herr Gaurav Tiwari Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686 web: www.firstberlin.com E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=c7d6d420-bb0c-11f1-9d22-0a083a71a9ab&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2406164 28.09.2026 CET/CEST °