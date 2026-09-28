Original-Research: Schloss Wachenheim AG (von First Berlin Equity Research Gm...

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Original-Research: Schloss Wachenheim AG - from First Berlin Equity Research
GmbH

28.09.2026 / 09:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Schloss Wachenheim AG

     Company Name:                Schloss Wachenheim AG
     ISIN:                        DE0007229007

     Reason for the research:     2025/26 annual report
     Recommendation:              Add
     from:                        28.09.2026
     Target price:                EUR17
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Schloss
Wachenheim AG (ISIN: DE0007229007). Analyst Simon Scholes downgraded the
stock to ADD and decreased the price target from EUR 18.00 to EUR 17.00.

Abstract:
Final results for the financial year ending 30 June were below both our
forecasts and guidance given with the Q3 results on 7 May. Sales climbed
0.3% to EUR448.9m (FBe: EUR458.8m; 2024/25: EUR447.4m) while EBIT edged 1.5%

higher to EUR27.6m (FBe: EUR30.0m; 2024/25: EUR27.2m). Guidance provided on 7 May

was for sales growth and EBIT respectively at the lower end of 3%-6% and
EUR30m-EUR33m ranges. Volume, sales growth and profitability weakened in Q4 as
higher energy prices and inflation triggered by the geopolitical events in
Iran landed a further blow on already fragile consumer sentiment. For
2026/27 SWA's management is guiding towards slight increases in volume and
sales, and EBIT in the range of EUR28m-EUR32m, implying growth of 1%-16% in this
latter metric. The expected improvement in performance is driven primarily
by the France and East Central Europe segments. In France, in particular,
shifts in the sales mix and changes in procurement prices are expected to
drive a significant increase in the gross margin. In Germany, however, the
gross profit is expected to expand at a lower rate than revenue, and product
mix shifts and higher procurement prices are expected to push segment EBIT
lower despite expected improvements in profitability at the wine retail
business. We have reduced our 2026/27 sales and EBIT forecasts by 4.4% and
7.8% respectively in alignment with company guidance. We have lowered the
price target to EUR17 (previously: EUR18) and moved the recommendation from Buy
to Add as the share price upside at 12% is below the 25% hurdle we use for a
Buy recommendation.



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Schloss Wachenheim
AG (ISIN: DE0007229007) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes stuft die
Aktie auf ADD herab und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 18,00 auf EUR 17,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Die endgültigen Ergebnisse für das am 30. Juni endende Geschäftsjahr lagen
sowohl unter unseren Prognosen als auch unter der am 7. Mai mit den
Q3-Ergebnissen gegebenen Prognose. Der Umsatz stieg um 0,3% auf EUR448,9 Mio.

(FBe: EUR458,8 Mio.; 2024/25: EUR447,4 Mio.), während das EBIT um 1,5% auf EUR27,6

Mio. zulegte (FBe: EUR30,0 Mio.; 2024/25: EUR27,2 Mio.). Die am 7. Mai gegebene
Prognose sah ein Umsatzwachstum und ein EBIT jeweils am unteren Ende der
Spannen von 3%-6% bzw. EUR30 Mio.-EUR33 Mio. vor. Volumen, Umsatzwachstum und
Profitabilität schwächten sich im Q4 ab, da höhere Energiepreise und die
durch die geopolitischen Ereignisse im Iran ausgelöste Inflation der bereits
fragilen Verbraucherstimmung einen weiteren Schlag versetzten. Für 2026/27
stellt das Management von SWA leichte Zuwächse bei Volumen und Umsatz sowie
ein EBIT in der Spanne von EUR28 Mio.-EUR32 Mio. in Aussicht, was bei letzterer
Kennzahl einem Wachstum von 1%-16% entspricht. Die erwartete Verbesserung
der Geschäftsentwicklung wird vor allem von den Segmenten Frankreich und
Ostmitteleuropa getragen. Insbesondere in Frankreich dürften Veränderungen
im Absatzmix und bei den Beschaffungspreisen zu einem deutlichen Anstieg der
Bruttomarge führen. In Deutschland wird die Bruttomarge hingegen
voraussichtlich langsamer als der Umsatz wachsen, und Veränderungen im
Produktsortiment sowie höhere Beschaffungspreise dürften das Segment-EBIT
trotz erwarteter Verbesserungen der Profitabilität im Wein-Einzelhandel nach
unten drücken. Wir haben unsere Umsatz- und EBIT-Prognosen für 2026/27 um
4,4% bzw. 7,8% gesenkt, um sie an die Unternehmensprognose anzupassen. Wir
haben das Kursziel auf EUR17 (zuvor: EUR18) gesenkt und die Empfehlung von
Kaufen auf Hinzufügen herabgestuft, da das Aufwärtspotenzial der Aktie mit
12% nun unter 25% liegt.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=efe22634bb835a1a45015599157de78b

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

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2406164 28.09.2026 CET/CEST

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