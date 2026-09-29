Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 21 September to 25 September 2026

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 21 September to 25 September 2026

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 21/09/2026 FR0010313833 4 000 56,2657 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 22/09/2026 FR0010313833 4 000 56,5938 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 23/09/2026 FR0010313833 3 200 57,6635 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 24/09/2026 FR0010313833 3 200 57,2966 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 25/09/2026 FR0010313833 3 200 56,6396 XPAR TOTAL 17 600 56,8498

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260929971467/en/

Arkema