Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 21 September to 25 September 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 21 September to 25 September 2026

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

21/09/2026

FR0010313833

4 000

56,2657

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

22/09/2026

FR0010313833

4 000

56,5938

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

23/09/2026

FR0010313833

3 200

57,6635

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

24/09/2026

FR0010313833

3 200

57,2966

XPAR

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

25/09/2026

FR0010313833

3 200

56,6396

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

17 600

56,8498

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260929971467/en/

Arkema

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