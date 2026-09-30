KBRA Releases DealCatalyst UK Mortgage Finance Conference Recap

KBRA releases its recap of the DealCatalyst UK Mortgage Finance Conference held at The Landmark Hotel in London on 28 September. The report highlights key themes across housing affordability, refinancing, buy-to-let (BTL), specialist lending, and funding and liquidity management.

Panellists described mortgage performance as resilient despite elevated borrowing costs and persistent housing supply constraints. Discussions also focused on the continued professionalisation of BTL, evolving borrower and product profiles, and the importance of diversified funding, hedging, and liquidity planning.

Click here to view the report.

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KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

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