Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (von Quirin Privatbank Kapi...

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Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

30.09.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to HORNBACH Holding
AG & Co. KGaA

     Company Name:               HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
     ISIN:                       DE0006083405

     Reason for the research:    update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       30.09.2026
     Target price:               110.00
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

Strong development in H1-26/27

HORNBACH delivered a strong first half of FY 2026/27, driven by solid
customer demand across its markets. Group net sales increased by 6.0% to EUR
3.82bn, supported by like-for-like sales growth of 4.0%. This demonstrates
that growth was not only driven by expansion but also by stronger underlying
customer activity. Despite higher costs related to personnel, expansion
activities and store openings, HORNBACH increased its adjusted EBIT by 4.9%
to EUR 285.6m, highlighting the resilience of its operating performance. The
company confirmed its FY 2026/27 guidance.

You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=7a3ed42be1150912a8c317fa259723cf

For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

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2408170 30.09.2026 CET/CEST

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Hornbach Holding
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