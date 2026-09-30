Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (von Quirin Privatbank Kapi...

^ Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 30.09.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Name: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA ISIN: DE0006083405 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 30.09.2026 Target price: 110.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni Strong development in H1-26/27 HORNBACH delivered a strong first half of FY 2026/27, driven by solid customer demand across its markets. Group net sales increased by 6.0% to EUR 3.82bn, supported by like-for-like sales growth of 4.0%. This demonstrates that growth was not only driven by expansion but also by stronger underlying customer activity. Despite higher costs related to personnel, expansion activities and store openings, HORNBACH increased its adjusted EBIT by 4.9% to EUR 285.6m, highlighting the resilience of its operating performance. The company confirmed its FY 2026/27 guidance. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=7a3ed42be1150912a8c317fa259723cf

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