M6 Group Simplifies Its Organisation to Accelerate Its Transformation

Regulatory News:

In an environment shaped by the rapid transformation of usages and technologies, Groupe M6 (Paris:MMT) is simplifying the organisation of its cross-functional departments to accelerate the implementation of its strategic priorities.

On the occasion of Jérôme Lefébure's departure, Henri de Fontaines takes over the leadership of a new Finance, Technologies and Transformation division, bringing together:

the Finance Department, led by Emmanuelle Marti following a transition period with Jérôme Lefébure;

a new Technologies, Innovation and Streaming Department, resulting from the merger of M6+ and the Technologies and Innovation Department. This entity, co-led by Valéry Gerfaud and Constance Fouquet, brings together the Group's technological, digital, data, artificial intelligence and platform expertise;

the Legal Department, led by Nathalie-Camille Martin;

the Transformation Department, led by Claire Michaux following the departure of Christophe Foglio;

the Strategy Department, led by Baptiste Capdevielle;

the General Services Department, led by Jean-Christophe Ricou.

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Appointments & Departures :

Departure of Jérôme Lefébure

Jérôme Lefébure will leave the Group at the end of November 2026 after 23 years within the Group, 12 of which as a member of the Executive Board, during which he placed his widely recognised skills at the service of the Group, having served as Group CFO and then as Managing Director of Finance and Support Functions (Finance, Technologies and Innovation Department, Real Estate and General Services).

David Larramendy, Chairman of the Management Board, states:

"I would like to thank Jérôme for his commitment, his loyalty and his decisive contribution to the Group's development. His high standards, professionalism and in-depth knowledge of our business have greatly contributed to M6's success. On behalf of the Management Board and all employees, I extend our most sincere thanks and wish him every success in his future endeavours."

Until his departure, he will support the transition to the new organisation.

Appointment of Emmanuelle Marti

Emmanuelle Marti will join the Group on 5 October 2026 as Group Chief Financial Officer and will become a member of the Executive Committee. A recognised professional in the media sector, she most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of the RMC-BFM Group.

Henri de Fontaines states:

"I am very pleased to welcome Emmanuelle. Her recognised experience in the sector, her command of financial issues and her leadership will be invaluable assets in supporting the Group's development in the years ahead."

Departure of Christophe Foglio and appointment of Claire Michaux

Christophe Foglio will leave the Group at the end of the year after 18 years during which he held the positions of Director of Technological Resources, Human Resources Director and then Transformation Director.

David Larramendy, Chairman of the Management Board, states:

"Christophe has supported the Group through major changes and his contribution was particularly valuable during the health crisis. His career path illustrates one of the Group's key strengths: the ability to nurture talent and enable people to take on new challenges. I wish him every success as he pursues his future projects."

Claire Michaux will succeed him as head of the Transformation Department. Deputy Transformation Director since December 2025, following several years at the BCG consulting firm, she will continue to oversee the Group's main transformation initiatives.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261002650415/en/

INVESTOR RELATIONS Myriam Pinot +33 (0)1 41 92 57 73 - myriam.pinot@m6.fr

PRESS Antoine Mathou +33 (0)6 66 59 05 32 - antoine.mathou@m6.fr