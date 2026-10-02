Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation
Regulatory News:
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Corporate name of the issuer:
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Veolia Environnement
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21 rue La Boétie
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75008 PARIS
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FRANCE
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(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)
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Information closing date
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Total number of shares forming the share capital *
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Total number of voting rights *
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September 30, 2026
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742,496,650
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Total number of theoretical voting rights:
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742,496,650
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Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (1):
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731,869,169
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*
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Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).
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(1)
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Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of September 30, 2026, i.e. 10,627,481 shares).
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