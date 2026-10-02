Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

Business Wire · Uhr
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Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Regulatory News:

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement

 

21 rue La Boétie

 

75008 PARIS

 

FRANCE

 

(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing date

Total number of shares forming the share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

September 30, 2026

742,496,650

Total number of theoretical voting rights:

742,496,650

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (1):

731,869,169

*

 

Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

 

 

 

(1)

 

Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of September 30, 2026, i.e. 10,627,481 shares).

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261002738191/en/

Veolia Environnement

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