Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of Voting Right
(including shares held by the Company)

Total number of Voting Right
(excluding shares held by the Company)

 

September 30, 2026

 

76,060,831

 

95,372,290

 

94,794,620

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261005786927/en/

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