Original-Research: FIT GROUP AG (von NuWays AG): SELL

^ Original-Research: FIT GROUP AG - from NuWays AG 05.10.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to FIT GROUP AG Company Name: FIT GROUP AG ISIN: DE000A426PD9 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: SELL Target price: EUR 16 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr H2 to show significant acceleration; chg. est. FIT GROUP published its H1 figures together with a Q3 trading update. H1 was dominated by the IPO, but sales have accelerated sharply since the listing and management confirmed its FY26 targets. In detail: H1 sales up strongly, result burdened by IPO costs. Sales came in at EUR 608k (+24% yoy). Operating costs of EUR 461k, personnel costs of EUR 289k and one-off IPO costs of EUR 220k led to a loss of EUR 361k, or EUR 141k excluding the IPO. Balance sheet cleaned up with the IPO. All loans from the legacy shareholders were converted into equity and the short-term loans were repaid, so none remain. The conversion strengthens the equity base without any cash outflow, while the repayment removes near-term refinancing pressure. The company is now debt-free, and the IPO proceeds are earmarked for inventory, distribution and marketing. Q3 more than twice the size of H1. Monthly sales rose from EUR 112k in June to EUR 208k in July, EUR 395k in August and EUR 810k in September (to the 25th), adding up to EUR 1.41m. 9M sales thus stand at EUR 2.02m, up 83% yoy and already 43% above FY25. September includes the first larger EURES order for Expert and Euronics, i.e. initial stocking. Online shop and TikTok Shop sales also grew markedly. Outlook: The confirmed guidance of EUR 3.6m (+156% yoy) implies Q4 sales of EUR 1.6m, only 13% above Q3, with October planned at EUR 450k, 44% below September. Management expects a strong and profitable Christmas business, for which it invested upfront. With a gross margin of some 65%, H2 sales of c. EUR 3m should be sufficient to put the group into the targeted profitability range. Growth prospects rest on broader retail distribution. EURES, Utz Lebensmittel and the deeper cooperation with MediaMarktSaturn widen retail access; sell-through and re-orders are the key data points from here. Further triggers are the planned central listing of TUNNELBLICK caffeine pouches after test markets at REWE and EDEKA, and a longevity product line due in 2027. AI in logistics and customer support should allow scaling without a matching rise in headcount, while higher purchasing volumes support margins. While we raise our growth estimates for the next years and the PT (from EUR 13.50 to EUR 16), we downgrade our rating to SELL (old: BUY) purely as a result of the significant share price performance since the IPO (roughly +235%). Note: FY25 was a transition year. Final figures show sales of EUR 1.41m, down c. 10% yoy (FY24: EUR 1.57m), as management focused on IPO preparation, internal structures and hiring for the FY26 growth targets. The result was burdened by more than EUR 1m of extraordinary expenses, mostly related to the IPO, the debt-to-equity swap and the groundwork for growth thereafter. You can download the research here:

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For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=fca28880-c084-11f1-9d22-0a083a71a9ab&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2409936 05.10.2026 CET/CEST °