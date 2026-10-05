Original-Research: MLP SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: MLP SE - from NuWays AG 05.10.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to MLP SE Company Name: MLP SE ISIN: DE0006569908 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 14 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Simon Keller Guidance catches up, we stay ahead; chg. MLP raised its FY26 EBIT guidance to EUR 110-120m (old eCons: EUR 112m) from EUR 100-110m last Friday, increasing the mid-point by c. 10%. The revised range still leaves room for a beat (eNuW). We raise FY26e EBIT to EUR 123m (previously: EUR 116m), c. 7% above the revised mid-point. Beyond the current earnings momentum, Germany's pension reform opens a further growth opportunity from 2027. Q3 performance fees make the guidance hike look conservative. Strong investment performance at FERI lifted performance-based compensation to c. EUR 21m in Q3, up from EUR 2.8m a year earlier. The quarterly total was almost twice the EUR 10.7m generated throughout FY25. Management's previous guidance assumed no further performance fees in H2. Assuming an incremental EBIT margin of c. 66% on performance fees (eNuW), Q3 fees alone imply an EBIT contribution of c. EUR 14m, exceeding the EUR 10m increase at the guidance mid-point. The revised guidance likely assumes no further performance fees in Q4. With the funds appearing close to their high-water marks, further gains could trigger additional fees before year-end, supporting upside potential. Higher rates add earnings momentum into FY27. The ECB's September hike took the deposit rate to 2.5%, following June's increase to 2.25%. MLP holds c. EUR 3.2bn of interest-earning banking receivables, including EUR 918m of overnight Bundesbank deposits that immediately benefit from the higher rate. On unchanged volumes, each 0.25pp increase in the average yield across the entire book adds c. EUR 8m of annual gross interest income before slightly higher funding costs (eNuW). Pension reform opens a new recurring revenue opportunity. From January 2027, the Altersvorsorgedepot will allow state-subsidised investment in funds and ETFs without a mandatory capital guarantee. In our view, voluntary transfers of existing Riester savings are the key earnings driver for MLP. We expect the new depot to generate recurring fees on accumulated assets, broadening MLP's revenue opportunity beyond Riester's contribution-linked remuneration. As these assets transfer into the new system, a preliminary estimate points to c. EUR 6-7m of incremental EBIT p.a. by 2028 (eNuW; net), supporting higher FY27-28 forecasts. The advisory opportunity extends beyond retirement saving. Choosing a suitable product, deciding whether to transfer existing savings and determining an appropriate investment strategy should stimulate discussions with both existing and new clients. These conversations give MLP's advisers an opportunity to review clients' wider financial needs, supporting additional business in wealth management, insurance and financing, in our view. Action: EPS estimates raised by c. 5% on average for FY26-28, reflecting higher performance fees and interest income, plus Germany's pension reform. Detailed Q3 results on 12 November should provide further evidence on underlying growth and the interest result. Stronger near-term earnings and an additional pension growth opportunity support our BUY, new PT EUR 14 (old: EUR 12), based on a higher ROE in our Residual Income model. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=f6ad7f380caffdaec0b73c334a05fe99

For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=ff54a308-c083-11f1-9d22-0a083a71a9ab&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2409934 05.10.2026 CET/CEST °