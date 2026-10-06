Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 28 September

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 28 September to 02 October 2026.

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

28/09/2026

FR0010313833

3 300

56,4598

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

3 300

56,4598

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261006495884/en/

Arkema

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