Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktges...

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Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne AG - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

06.10.2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Daldrup & Söhne
AG

     Company Name:               Daldrup & Söhne AG
     ISIN:                       DE0007830572

     Reason for the research:    update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       06.10.2026
     Target price:               EUR 28.80
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

Strong H1-26 development

Daldrup reported a very strong first half of 2026, supported by high demand
across all business segments and good utilization of drilling crews and
equipment. The company confirmed its FY 2026 guidance which we regard as
conservative. We therefore leave our estimates, EUR 28.80 TP and Buy
recommendation, unchanged.


You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=917b702b35ca273b176648e943f6a132

For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

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2410838 06.10.2026 CET/CEST

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