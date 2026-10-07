IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium kündigt auf Basis vorläufiger DFS-Ergebnisse Gesamtinvestitionskosten von rund CAD 600 Millionen für den Red Rock Converter an

IRW-PRESS: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium kündigt auf Basis vorläufiger DFS-Ergebnisse Gesamtinvestitionskosten von rund CAD 600 Millionen für den Red Rock Converter an

· Vorläufige Ergebnisse der laufenden Machbarkeitsstudie (Definitive Feasibility Study, DFS") für den Red Rock Converter in Ontario deuten auf Gesamtinvestitionskosten von rund CAD 600 Millionen hin.

· Grundlage ist ein weiterentwickeltes, industrieerprobtes Konverterdesign mit einer Jahreskapazität von rund 30.000 Tonnen Lithiumsalzen.

· Die vorläufigen DFS-Ergebnisse bestätigen Rock Techs Kurs hin zu einer kosteneffizienten, nachhaltigen und sauberen Lithiumsalzproduktion in der westlichen Welt.

· Die Ergebnisse der finalen DFS werden für Dezember 2026 erwartet.

TORONTO, 7. Oktober 2026 / IRW-Press / Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (die Gesellschaft oder Rock Tech) gibt heute die vorläufigen Ergebnisse der laufenden Machbarkeitsstudie (Definitive Feasibility Study, DFS") für den Red Rock Converter in Ontario (Red Rock Converter" oder das Projekt") bekannt. Die Studie wurde im Juni 2026 gestartet.

Die vorläufigen DFS-Ergebnisse weisen Gesamtinvestitionskosten von CAD 596 Millionen aus. Diese setzen sich zusammen aus CAD 546 Millionen direkten Investitionskosten und CAD 50 Millionen Eigentümerkosten, bei einer Toleranz von ±20 %. Die Anlage soll künftig jährlich etwa 30.000 Tonnen Lithiumsalze produzieren.

Mit diesen vorläufigen Zahlen kommen wir unserer Investitionsentscheidung für eine moderne, skalierbare Lithiumproduktion in Ontario ein großes Stück näher", sagt Rock-Tech-CEO Mirco Wojnarowicz. Sie zeigen: Wir können den Red Rock Converter zu Kosten bauen, die es in der westlichen Lithium-Lieferkette bislang so nicht gab."

Die Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS") führt die China CEC Engineering Corporation (CEC") durch, ein international führender EPC-Engineering-Dienstleister im Bereich der Lithiumkonversion. CEC verfügt über umfangreiche Erfahrung in Entwicklung und Bau von Batteriematerial-Anlagen mit einer kombinierten Jahresproduktionskapazität von mehr als zwei Millionen Tonnen Batteriesalzen, darunter Anlagen für BYD, Huayou Cobalt und General Lithium. Für die Lokalisierung des Projekts wird CEC mit etablierten kanadischen Partnern zusammenarbeiten.

Abschluss der DFS und Zeitplan für die Projektentwicklung

Die DFS läuft weiterhin und soll bis Ende 2026 abgeschlossen sein. Die Ergebnisse der Studie sollen weitere Informationen zu Investitions- und Betriebskosten, Wirtschaftlichkeit, technischen Parametern, dem Umsetzungsplan und der Finanzierungsstruktur liefern. Die heute bekannt gegebenen vorläufigen DFS-Ergebnisse stehen weiterhin unter dem Vorbehalt der finalen DFS-Ergebnisse sowie weiterer technischer und finanzieller Validierung durch CEC.. Vorbehaltlich der finalen DFS-Ergebnisse und des Erhalts der erforderlichen Projektgenehmigungen wird der Baubeginn derzeit für die zweite Jahreshälfte 2027 erwartet.

Im Namen des Unternehmens,

Mirco Wojnarowicz

CEO

Über Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech ermöglicht das Batteriezeitalter, indem das Unternehmen Europas und Nordamerikas Batterieindustrie unabhängiger und wettbewerbsfähiger macht. Ziel ist es, die Versorgung mit hochwertigem, lokal produziertem Lithium sicherzustellen - für eine resiliente, nachhaltige und transparente Wertschöpfungskette von der Mine bis zum Batteriegrundstoff.

Rock Tech setzt auf verantwortungsvolle Rohstoffgewinnung, moderne und bewährte Technologien sowie einen klaren Fokus auf Kreislaufwirtschaft. Die Lithiumhydroxidkonverter-Projekte in Guben (Deutschland, 24.000 Tonnen LHM p.a.) und Ontario (Kanada, bis zu 32.000 Tonnen LCE p.a.) bilden die Grundlage für eine stabile und regionale Versorgung der Batterie- und Automobilindustrie. Der Konverter in Guben ist als strategisches Projekt im Rahmen des EU Critical Raw Materials Act anerkannt.

Die Rohstoffe für die Konverterprojekte stammen ausschließlich von nachweislich ESG-konformen Lieferanten. In Kanada setzt Rock Tech unter anderem auf das unternehmenseigene Georgia-Lake-Projekt, das eine stabile und nachhaltige Versorgung für den nordamerikanischen Markt sicherstellt und in enger Partnerschaft mit den lokalen indigenen Gemeinschaften entwickelt wird. Durch die Integration von recycelten Materialien soll der lokale Batteriekreislauf geschlossen werden.

Mit seinen Anlagen leistet Rock Tech einen zentralen Beitrag zur Rohstoffsouveränität und zur Erreichung der Klimaziele. Das Unternehmen arbeitet partnerschaftlich mit Industrie, Politik und Gesellschaft zusammen und setzt auf offene Kommunikation und höchste Umweltstandards.

For further information:

Kerstin Wedemann, Chief Legal & Corporate Officer,

info@rocktechlithium.com, +49 2102 894 1122,

Rock Tech Lithium Inc., 2700-40 Temperance Street, Toronto ON M5H 0B4 CAN.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "expects", expected "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", intended "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: the preliminary results of total and direct capital costs for the Red Rock Converter and the underlying assumptions supporting the updated financing structure, the timing and outcome of the Final DFS Results and the technical and financial validation; the extent to which the Final DFS Results, including capital cost estimates, may differ from the Preliminary DFS Results announced herein; the impact of the cost optimizations on the Projects economics, competitiveness and financing readiness, and the Companys ability to secure project financing on acceptable terms; the anticipated construction timeline, commissioning, and operational start-up of the Red Rock Converter; and the Companys broader business strategy.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of the Company and, in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. Forward-looking information is derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: that projected Capital Costs will be realized as anticipated and will not be offset by unforeseen cost increases; the successful execution of design changes, logistics concepts, procurement strategies (including updated supplier quotations), and process optimization steps consistent with permit requirements; the availability, performance and contracting and timing of EPC and other contractors and vendors; the terms of definitive agreements with other strategic partners; the accuracy and stability of technical parameters, throughput, recoveries and other engineering inputs used in the models; the timely completion of the Final DFS Results, detailed engineering and procurement activities; the Companys ability to secure sufficient financing on acceptable terms; the availability of skilled labor, equipment, and materials at projected costs; the stability of commodity prices, exchange rates, and general economic conditions; the absence of material disruptions to supply chains, construction schedules, or permitting processes; the accuracy and reliability of technical data, forecasts, and engineering studies; and that the Preliminary DFS Results, including projected capital costs, will be substantially validated by the Final DFS Results and will not be materially revised as a result of further engineering, technical, financial or procurement review

The forward-looking information in this news release is based on several key assumptions and material factors. The forward-looking information also assumes favorable market conditions for lithium. Forward-looking statements by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; changes in project plans; the risk that regulatory approvals may not be obtained on the anticipated timeline or at all; and risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, and the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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