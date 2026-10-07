Original-Research: Nabaltec AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Nabaltec AG - from NuWays AG 07.10.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Nabaltec AG Company Name: Nabaltec AG ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 16 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Conference feedback: Passed the trough, AI as driver We hosted Nabaltec at our conference in Paris. Management confirmed that the return to growth continues and that FY26 guidance (sales +4-6%, EBIT margin 5-7%) is still in reach. In detail: Growth to continue. Management expects the growth to continue in H2, following 6.9% sales growth in the second quarter. Mind you, the company ended Q2 with an order backlog of EUR 52.2m (+36.3% yoy) providing decent visibility into H2. Drivers: * Aluminium hydroxides (ATH). The environmentally friendly flame retardant used in cables is increasingly being used in data-centre build-outs. While the exact revenue contribution is difficult to quantify, rising demand is likely notable. Key cable manufacturers have highlighted data centres as one of the most important demand drivers for high-end cables. * Viscosity optimized hydrates (VH). VH sales rose 36% yoy in H1, driven by rising adoption rates. As a reminder, VH is mixed into adhesives used in lithium-ion batteries to improve their thermal management, which lowers the risk of overheating, improves fast charging and extends battery life. In our view, growth should carry through the remainder of the year (FY26e sales of EUR 15.8m) and the mid-term, with the drivers unchanged and the market expected to grow by 18.5% p.a. until 2031. * Boehmites have likely passed the trough. The coating material for separators in EV batteries contributed sales of some EUR 24m in FY21, but only EUR 8.5m (eNuW) in FY25. Since the beginning of the year, sales have been slowly picking up again as several battery plants ramp up production across Europe. In our view, boehmite sales should grow by roughly 10% in FY26 to almost EUR 10m. Energy remains a headwind. Electricity and natural gas costs are still weighing on earnings, as average prices have increased. Countering this are raw material costs and fewer than initially expected interruptions from the waste incineration plant. Importantly, natural gas prices were fixed until the end of the year, allowing for additional visibility on the margin. Mind you, FY26e will be impacted by some EUR 2m one-off expenses from maintenance work at the waste incineration. Conclusion: Little downside risk, valuation remains attractive. The conference feedback confirms our view that the investment case is intact. Data centres and VH remain the key growth drivers, and the FY26 guidance remains in reach despite higher energy costs. Nabaltec holds a globally leading position in environmentally friendly flame retardants, a market underpinned by tightening regulation and structural demand growth. Even against a difficult backdrop for specialty chemicals, the company stands out for its solid balance sheet, resilient margins and sizeable untapped capacity (EUR 300m revenue potential, eNuW) to be filled over the mid- to long-term. The valuation continues to appear cheap, with the shares trading clearly below book value and an adj. FCFY of 13% for FY26e. We confirm our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 16 PT, based on FCFY26e. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=b409cbb16c26a7584003038623634029

For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=58ce2915-c219-11f1-9d22-0a083a71a9ab&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2411530 07.10.2026 CET/CEST °