Jacquet Metals SA: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:
Jacquet Metals SA (Paris:JCQ):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Number of theoretical voting rights
|
September 30, 2026
|
21 064 288
|
30 810 093
The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 064 288 shares is 30 036 369, taking into account the 773 724 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261008984728/en/
Jacquet Metals SA
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