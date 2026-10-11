Sky9 Capital Expands Into Europe With the Opening of a New Office in Paris

Sky9 Capital, a global Asia-rooted technology venture capital firm with approximately $2 billion in assets under management, announced the opening of its Paris office at Station F, Europe's largest startup campus.

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Ron Cao, Founder and CEO of Sky9 Capital, participating in a panel discussion at VivaTech 2026 in Paris.

Founded by veteran venture capitalist Ron Cao, Sky9 has invested in and supported over 150 Asia- and US-based startups, resulting in 16 global IPOs and 19 M&A exits over more than a decade of investing.

Sky9 Capital is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in Shanghai and San Francisco. Its new Paris office marks an important milestone in Sky9's international expansion and reinforces the firm's long-term commitment to the European innovation ecosystem.

"I am very excited about our Paris office at Station F, as we partner with one of the best European startup ecosystems to continue building out our long-term commitment to connecting Europe and Asia. We look forward to supporting Asian companies expanding into Europe and backing European founders with global ambitions," said Ron Cao, Founder of Sky9 Capital.

"Sky9 Capital's arrival at Station F strengthens the bridge between European and Asian innovation. We look forward to seeing the connections this will create for our entrepreneurs as they develop their projects internationally," said Roxanne Varza, Director of Station F.

The new office will serve as a hub for supporting portfolio companies expanding into Europe, partnering with European founders building globally ambitious businesses, and strengthening collaboration between Europe and Asia. Through its presence in Paris, Sky9 connects founders and investors to its global network, operational expertise, and cross-border opportunities. For more information on Sky9 Capital, please visit www.sky9capital.com.

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Beryl Bouchier

berylb@sky9capital.com

00971586519923