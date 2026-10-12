Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 05th October to 9th October 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
05/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
15 000
|
75.8464
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
05/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
35 000
|
75.8683
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
06/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
30 000
|
77.5393
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
07/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
76.2256
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
07/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
76.2036
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
08/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
76.1326
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
08/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
76.1620
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
09/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
76.6227
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
09/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
76.7277
|
CEUX
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
170 000
|
76.4124
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261012792276/en/
Eurofins Scientific SE
|Einstellungen
|Aktueller Kurs
|Perf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
|Chart
1 Jahr
|Einstellungen
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–