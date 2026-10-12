Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 05th October to 9th October 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

05/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

75.8464

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

05/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

35 000

75.8683

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

06/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

77.5393

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

07/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

76.2256

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

07/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

76.2036

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

08/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

76.1326

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

08/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

76.1620

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

09/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

76.6227

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

09/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

76.7277

CEUX

 

 

 

TOTAL

170 000

76.4124

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261012792276/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

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