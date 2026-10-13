French forces order more MX-10 DAMOCLES loitering munitions: KNDS and DELAIR consolidate their position as the benchmark in the field



EQS-Media / 13.10.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST



Versailles - 13th October 2026 - The French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA) has renewed its confidence in KNDS and DELAIR by exercising an optional tranche of the contract signed in 2024. This new order will increase production capacity for the MX10 DAMOCLES loitering munition, with the delivery of an additional batch to the French Ministry of the Armed Forces and Veterans.

Loitering munitions have become an essential part of modern arsenals. The DGA has just confirmed this by placing a further order for MX-10 DAMOCLES with KNDS and DELAIR, two years after the initial contract in July 2024 and following first deliveries in December 2025.

With this new order, MX-10 DAMOCLES confirms its status as the reference loitering munition for the French Army and the French Navy. It is fitted with a fragmentation warhead and an arming safety device that provides a high level of safety for the operator. It can be deployed in under five minutes and can engage a wide range of targets, up to and including protected vehicles.

Designed to operate in contested environments, the system is resilient to the latest electronic warfare capabilities. With a 10 km range and a target search capability, MX-10 DAMOCLES enables infantry to carry out a remote strike on the target once detected and identified. It was developed and qualified in record time in response to the French Ministry of the Armed Forces and Veterans' “MTO-CP” procurement programme, with a view to further integrating MX-10 DAMOCLES into the French arsenal. It is currently the subject of several export sales campaigns.

MX-10 DAMOCLES is part of MATARIS, the first family of sovereign loitering munitions, designed to engage all land targets, from logistics convoys to heavy armour.

About KNDS

KNDS is a leading pan-European land defense company, uniting nearly 11,000 employees and generating €4.4 billion in revenue in 2025. With a strong order backlog of €33.1 billion as of December 31, 2025, the group delivers innovative complete mission solutions built on state-of-the art technologies. Leveraging deep industrial expertise and strong partnerships, KNDS develops open, interoperable solutions combining manned and unmanned systems, designed to meet tomorrow’s operational challenges. As a prime contractor, it provides full system-of-systems capabilities, from platforms to ammunition and services, managing the entire value chain and encompassing complete product life cycles. Born from the alliance of Nexter and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, KNDS embodies the path toward a collective and efficient future for the sovereignty of Europe’s defense by supporting the standardization and interoperability between European and NATO forces.

Trusted by 40+ armies worldwide, including 24 European armed forces, KNDS benefits from decades of combat-proven experience. KNDS embodies a united, efficient model to enhance stability and long-term security in Europe and beyond.



About DELAIR



Delair designs, manufactures and markets a full range of aerial and underwater drones for civil and military applications since 2011. Based in Toulouse, the company has a workforce of over 200, with a 60 Million € previsional turnover in 2025. Learn more : https://delair.aero/

Press Contacts

Guillem Monsonis

Head of Communications KNDS France

E-Mail: guillem.monsonis@knds.fr

T: +33 (0) 7 63 06 63 57

Fanny Mounier

Media relations manager KNDS France

E-Mail: fanny.mounier@knds.fr

T: + 33 (0) 7 64 26 37 88

Antoine Mollard

Press Officer

E-Mail: antoine.mollard@knds.fr

T : +33 (0) 6 62 79 04 25

Ende der Pressemitteilung

Emittent/Herausgeber: KNDS N.V.

Schlagwort(e): Industrie

13.10.2026 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.

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