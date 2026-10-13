YouHodler Italy Authorised by CONSOB as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider Under MiCA

Authorisation covers custody, exchange of crypto-assets for funds and for other crypto-assets, execution of orders and transfer services

YouHodler Italy S.r.l., announces that CONSOB, after hearing the Bank of Italy, has authorised it as a crypto-asset service provider (CASP) under Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 (MiCA) and Legislative Decree 129/2024, by resolution no. 24156 of 8 October 2026.

The authorisation covers five services: custody and administration of crypto-assets on behalf of clients; exchange of crypto-assets for funds; exchange of crypto-assets for other crypto-assets; execution of orders on behalf of clients; and transfer services for crypto-assets on behalf of clients.

With the authorisation, YouHodler Italy serves clients in Italy as a supervised firm under MiCA's client protections: segregation of client crypto-assets, governance and security requirements, pre-contractual information and complaints handling. The company plans to extend its services to all 27 EU Member States through the procedure set out in the Regulation.

"The CONSOB authorisation is the result of long and rigorous work with the authorities, and we thank CONSOB and the Bank of Italy for the care with which they reviewed our project. MiCA has changed the Italian market: at the end of the transitional period, in June, nine firms were authorised to provide crypto-asset services, against some 140 operators that had been on the OAM register, while about 1.7 million Italians hold crypto-assets. Investors are looking for a supervised provider, and banks and institutions for an authorised partner through which to offer these services to their clients. From today, anyone who chooses YouHodler Italy will find a supervised provider, with the rules and protections MiCA sets for the custody and handling of crypto-assets," said Lorenzo Barbantini Scanni, Chief Business Officer of YouHodler Italy.

"We launched YouHodler in Switzerland to make crypto-assets accessible and useful, and the brand has since grown across Europe. A MiCA authorisation in Italy is an important step: it gives anyone dealing in crypto-assets in Italy, and in time across the rest of the Union, a supervised provider within the European framework," said Ilya Volkov, co-founder of YouHodler.

YouHodler Italy was advised throughout the authorisation process by the law firm Lener & Partners, with a team led by Salvatore Luciano Furnari.

About YouHodler Italy

YouHodler Italy S.r.l., based in Rome, is a crypto-asset service provider authorised by CONSOB under Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 for custody and administration of crypto-assets, exchange of crypto-assets for funds and for other crypto-assets, execution of orders and transfer services on behalf of clients.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013833651/en/

Media contacts

press@youhodler.it

www.youhodler.eu

Ivano Porretiello (YouHodler Italy S.r.l.): +39 351 5563867