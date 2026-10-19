Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 12th October to 16th October 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
12/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
77.7183
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
12/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
77.7332
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
13/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
78.2168
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
13/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
78.1984
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
14/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
77.7284
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
14/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
77.7734
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
15/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
78.5845
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
15/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
78.5747
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
16/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
78.6326
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
16/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
78.6579
|
CEUX
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
150 000
|
78.1799
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261019426116/en/
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