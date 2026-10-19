Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 12th October to 16th October 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

77.7183

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

77.7332

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

13/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

78.2168

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

13/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

78.1984

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

14/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

77.7284

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

14/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

77.7734

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

15/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

78.5845

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

15/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

78.5747

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

16/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

78.6326

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

16/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

78.6579

CEUX

 

 

 

TOTAL

150 000

78.1799

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261019426116/en/

Eurofins

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