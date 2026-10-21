EQS-Adhoc: Marley Spoon Group SE: Extension and increase of restructuring bridge financing for Marley Spoon SE

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Marley Spoon Group SE / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalmaßnahmen / bedeutender Kreditvertrag
Marley Spoon Group SE: Extension and increase of restructuring bridge financing for Marley Spoon SE

22.10.2026 / 00:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

E

xtension and increase of restructuring bridge financing for Marley Spoon SE

  • Restructuring bridge financing increased by EUR 3.6 million to up to EUR 11.7 million
  • Implementation of the adjusted financing now scheduled for end of March 2027

Luxembourg, 21 October 2026 – Marley Spoon Group SE (ISIN: LU2380748603, “Company”) announces that the Management Board of its German subsidiary, Marley Spoon SE (“MSSE”), today has agreed with Runway Growth Finance on further adjustments to MSSE’s existing financing.

In order to bridge liquidity requirements until the implementation of the adjusted financing, which is intended to fully replace the existing financing and is now scheduled to be implemented by end of March 2027 (previously: late November 2026, see ad hoc notification 2 September 2026), the lenders are increasing the restructuring bridge financing volume from up to EUR 8.1 million to up to EUR 11.7 million, to be credited against the new financing. The availability of the bridge financing remains conditional upon meeting specified restructuring and refinancing milestones, which have been adjusted to the new timetable.

Notifying Person: Peter Lorenz (General Counsel)

Kontakt:

Peter Lorenz, General Counsel

peter.lorenz@marleyspoon.com

Ende der Insiderinformation

22.10.2026 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Originalinhalt anzeigen: EQS News

Sprache:Deutsch
Unternehmen:Marley Spoon Group SE
9 Rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
E-Mail:ir@marleyspoon.com
Internet:www.marleyspoongroup.com
ISIN:LU2380748603, LU2380748785
WKN:A3C81B
Börsen:Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Freiverkehr in München, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code:222100A4X237BRODWF67
EQS News ID:2419972
Ende der MitteilungEQS News-Service

2419972 22.10.2026 CET/CEST

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