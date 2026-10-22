Original-Research: q.beyond AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Mit einem Tap onvista bei Google bevorzugenonvista bei Google bevorzugen: Ein Klick zum Aktivieren
    ^
Original-Research: q.beyond AG - from NuWays AG

22.10.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to q.beyond AG

     Company Name:                q.beyond AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A41YDG0

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                EUR 4.90
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Philipp Sennewald

FY26 written off, FY27 on trial; Chg.

Yesterday, QBY released Q3 prelims and cut its guidance for the second time
this year. While Q3p sales of EUR 43.2m where in line with eNuW of EUR 43.1m,
EBITDA of EUR -4.8m (eNuW: EUR -0.2m) significantly missed expectations. As part
of the EUR 4.3m of provisions for the lay-offs under the accelerated AI
transformation were already included in our forecast (EUR 2.5m, rest was
expected for Q4), the shortfall is largely operational. Adjusted for the
one-offs, EBTIDA stood at EUR -0.5m, down EUR 3m qoq on largely unchanged sales.

Management now targets FY sales of EUR 174-178m (old: EUR 176-180m) and EBITDA
of EUR -4 to -2m (old: EUR 3-7m). Importantly, the restructuring is not the
reason for the cut, as stated in the H1 report, the old range already
included EUR 5-6m one-off transformation costs, of which EUR 5.2m are now booked
(EUR 0.9m in Q2). Ex one-offs, guidance thus drops to EUR 2-4m from EUR 9-13m,
i.e. some EUR 8m of operational deterioration at mid-point within then weeks.

The main issues are higher one-off licenses costs, additional spend on
internal digitalisation incl. AI tools and customer deferred projects in the
sales pipeline, especially MS. With 9m EBITDA of EUR -1.7m, Q4 is now implied

to come in at EUR -2.3 to -0.3m (eNuW: EUR -0.7m, thereof EUR 0.8m one-off), hence

no meaningful improvement despite GITG and improved order intake.

Speaking of which, OI in Q3 jumped to EUR 49.7m, almost matching the entire H1
(EUR 51.9m) and implying a b-t-b of 1.15x. Together with the c. EUR 7m annual
cost savings from FY27 (70-80 FTE reduction in Germany, service-desk
relocation to Cluj & process automation), this underpins managements outlook
for markedly increasing top- and bottom-line next year.

In our view, the second cut within ten weeks definitely hurts credibility,
especially the magnitude of it. That said, we continue to see the potential
of the business, which should be able to yield c. 10% EBITDA margins at
improved utilization both in MS and Consulting. However, management needs to
demonstrate that the initiatives taken generate visible improvements, with
the first reality check being Q1'27.

Until then, we do not see any positive catalysts. In contrary, we regard the
FY28 guidance of EUR 250m sales (eNuW: EUR 204m) and 10% EBITDA margin (eNuW:
6.5%) as at risk. That said, we confirm our BUY rating with a slightly lower
PT of EUR 4.90 (old: EUR 5.10,as we only cut FY26e and leave our estimates from
FY27e onwards unchanged, supported by the order intake and the savings
programme, so the DCF impact remains marginal. With net cash of EUR 19.3m
(eNuW for FY26e) and the hidden reserve of the Hamburg data centre covering
c. 2/3 of the market cap (eNuW), downside protection should be clearly
given.

You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=cfa9602ab759aad4644bb6193a965deb

For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content:
https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=b8142166-cdde-11f1-9d22-0a083a71a9ab&lang=en

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2420042 22.10.2026 CET/CEST

°
Artikel teilen:
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
q.beyond (QSC)

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Plus-Analysen
Plus
Kurs büßte 2026 ein Fünftel ein
Mickrige Margen, aber Fusionsgerüchte: Wie es um Tesla steht20. Okt. · onvista
Plus
Endspurt beim "Trader 2026"
So will ich den Chipcrash nutzen20. Okt. · onvista
Plus
Abbauen, Absichern oder Verkaufen?
Chip-Ausverkauf: Was Profis jetzt tun19. Okt. · onvista
Alle Plus-Analysen