Original-Research: Scandinavian Astor Group AB (von NuWays AG): BUY

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Mit einem Tap onvista bei Google bevorzugenonvista bei Google bevorzugen: Ein Klick zum Aktivieren
    ^
Original-Research: Scandinavian Astor Group AB - from NuWays AG

22.10.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to Scandinavian Astor Group AB

     Company Name:                Scandinavian Astor Group AB
     ISIN:                        SE0019175274

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                SEK 27
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Simon Keller

Less sail, same course, chg.

Astor's growth potential remains attractive, although order timing warrants
a more cautious earnings outlook. We cut estimates and our PT to reflect
sustained order intake weakness and delivery risks, while retaining BUY. Q3
should bring sequential margin recovery, with Industry, Ammunity and NSG
supporting growth beyond near-term procurement delays.

Underlying demand is seen to support stronger order intake ahead. Q2 order
intake of SEK 81m implied a book-to-bill of just 0.5x. Quarterly intake can
be lumpy in defence, with larger individual contracts and lengthy government
procurement processes affecting award timing. The SEK 610m June backlog
provides substantial coverage, with SEK 595m scheduled for delivery in 2026,
although Q2's slippages highlight the risk of further postponements. While
September's SEK 35m Protect order and October's SEK 33m Marstrom award are
encouraging, the announced wins have yet to establish a sustained recovery
(eNuW). Nevertheless, strong backlogs at Industry's prime contractor
customers should eventually feed through into supplier orders as production
ramps up (eNuW). In Q2, Astor also highlighted high quotation activity, with
ongoing customer discussions supporting further capacity investment. These
signals support our expectation that order intake will regain momentum in Q4.
Still, our revised forecasts allow more time for contract awards and
deliveries to materialise (eNuW).

Three pillars support the growth case. The Industry segment provides a solid
manufacturing base, with its stronger defence mix supporting EBITDA margins
of >20% (eNuW). Ammunity's capacity expansion offers substantial organic
upside (capacity to increase by up to 6x vs 2025 level), with Latvian
government procurement the key variable in converting capacity into sales,
in our view (see p.2). NSG's FY27 growth should benefit from ammunition
stockpiling, tighter infrastructure-protection requirements and rising
civil-protection budgets, driving demand for its secure storage, hardened
data centres and shelters (eNuW).

Q3 should bring sequential margin recovery. Sales look set to arrive at SEK
240m (+205% yoy), including SEK 154m from acquisitions (eNuW). Industry
should contribute c. SEK 50m, assuming the H1 sales pace of c. SEK 25m per
month and allowing for a month of summer holidays. Protect should generate
c. SEK 190m, supported by NSG's first full quarter of consolidation and c.
SEK 5m of deliveries shifted from Q2 (eNuW). EBITDA is set to rise 87% yoy
to SEK 29.8m (eNuW), implying a 12.4% margin versus Q2's underlying 6.2%.
The 6.2pp sequential recovery should benefit from delayed deliveries, a more
normal product mix and NSG's larger contribution. It also comes without the
previous at-equity margin support: NSG now contributes both sales and
earnings through full consolidation.

Fresh capital to support further acquisitions. September's SEK 114m gross
equity raise increases financial flexibility. Astor is evaluating targets
with combined sales above SEK 850m and EBITDA above SEK 125m. The pipeline
offers further growth potential beyond the existing portfolio, subject to
transactions being agreed and completed.

Action: We lower sales estimates by on avg. 12% for 2026-28e. Lower
fixed-cost absorption, dilution from the capital increase and a
corresponding model overhaul reduce EPS by on avg. 37% over the same period.
We reiterate BUY with a new PT of SEK 27 (old: SEK 46), based on a blend of
DCF and peer group valuation. - continued -

You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=dd6e6348cf15b8d300e468ff2701eff4

For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content:
https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=89aac485-cddf-11f1-9d22-0a083a71a9ab&lang=en

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2420048 22.10.2026 CET/CEST

°
Artikel teilen:
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Scandinavian Astor Group

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Pipeline- und Anlagenbauer
Friedrich Vorwerk und Großaktionär MBB heben erneut Jahreszielegestern, 09:38 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Ein Raupenkran Typ LR1100 mit Vorwerk-Logo transportiert ein großes Rohr.
Weitere Artikel
Plus-Analysen
Plus
Kurs büßte 2026 ein Fünftel ein
Mickrige Margen, aber Fusionsgerüchte: Wie es um Tesla steht20. Okt. · onvista
Plus
Endspurt beim "Trader 2026"
So will ich den Chipcrash nutzen20. Okt. · onvista
Plus
Abbauen, Absichern oder Verkaufen?
Chip-Ausverkauf: Was Profis jetzt tun19. Okt. · onvista
Alle Plus-Analysen