Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 19th October to 23rd October 2026

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Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

19/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

78.6236

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

19/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

78.6587

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

20/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

78.7570

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

20/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

78.7722

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

21/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

80.6725

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

21/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

80.7073

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

22/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

82.4854

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

22/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

82.3505

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

23/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

83.6275

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

23/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

83.5009

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

130 000

80.4675

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261026611353/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

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