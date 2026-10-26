Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 19th October to 23rd October 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
19/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
78.6236
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
19/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
78.6587
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
20/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
78.7570
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
20/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
78.7722
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
21/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
80.6725
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
21/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
80.7073
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
22/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
82.4854
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
22/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
15 000
|
82.3505
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
23/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
83.6275
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
23/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
15 000
|
83.5009
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
130 000
|
80.4675
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261026611353/en/
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