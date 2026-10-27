FEINDEF 27 Has Already Booked 94% of Its Exhibition Space Seven Months Ahead of the Event

The International Defence and Security Exhibition of Spain (FEINDEF 27) has booked 94% of its exhibition space for 18 to 20 May 2027 at IFEMA Madrid, reflecting strong demand and interest among companies and institutions across the sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027170443/en/

Ángel Olivares, President of the Feindef Foundation

Fundación Feindef announced the figure on Monday at the official presentation of the exhibition's fifth edition, held at Madrid's Rafael del Pino Auditorium. The fair is expected to cover more than 89,000 square metres, 46% more than in 2025.

More than 746 exhibitors have been confirmed, up 19% on the previous edition. Of these, 37% are first-time participants and over 250 are international exhibitors, accounting for 33% of the total. The event will feature 14 international pavilions, strengthening its international reach as the defence and security industry gains prominence nationally and internationally.

The presentation was chaired by Secretary of State for Defence María Amparo Valcarce and hosted by Ángel Olivares, President of Fundación Feindef. Representatives of TEDAE, AESMIDE and leading Spanish defence companies also attended.

Gerardo Sánchez Revenga, President of AESMIDE and Vice-President of Fundación Feindef, said: "FEINDEF has evolved from a necessary initiative to raise the profile of our industry into an instrument for industrial cooperation, innovation and international outreach".

Alberto Gutiérrez Moreno, President of TEDAE and Vice-President of Fundación Feindef, described the Spanish defence industry as "a technological, economic and social accelerator" and stated that "FEINDEF's growth is an accurate reflection of the times we are living through", characterised by greater international cooperation and increasing interest from businesses and institutions.

In his closing remarks, Olivares stressed that the defence industry is "a driver of industrial development, creating skilled employment and stimulating innovation". He attributed the exhibition's growth to "the confidence the sector has placed in us and the dynamism and quality of the Spanish defence industry".

New features include Innova for Def&Sec, dedicated to start-ups, emerging technologies and industrial capabilities, and Hub Talento, connecting students and young professionals with career opportunities in the sector.

FEINDEF 27 will bring together public administrations, the Armed Forces, companies, universities, research centres and start-ups, promoting collaboration in technological innovation, cyber defence, autonomous systems, space, artificial intelligence and secure communications. The exhibition aims to reinforce cooperation between institutions and industry while showcasing technologies and strategic capabilities relevant to the future of defence and security.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027170443/en/

feindef@tinkle.es