KBRA Releases UK RMBS Indices: Q3 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
Mit einem Tap onvista bei Google bevorzugenonvista bei Google bevorzugen: Ein Klick zum Aktivieren

KBRA releases its UK RMBS Indices: Q3 2026. The indices track early-, mid-, and late-stage delinquencies, annualised net losses, and prepayment activity across prime, buy-to-let (BTL), and nonconforming (NC) mortgage collateral.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1017733

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027846117/en/

Kali Sirugudi, Managing Director
+44 20 8148 1050
kali.sirugudi@kbra.com

Brajean Ramos, Associate
+1 646-731-2417
brajean.ramos@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Artikel teilen:

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Plus
Bis zu 95 Milliarden US-Dollar
Meta braucht mehr Geld: Was du zur Kapitalerhöhung wissen musstgestern, 14:10 Uhr · onvista
Silhouetten sind vor dem Meta-Logo zu sehen.
Sonderdividende und Quartalszahlen
SK Hynix: Die niedrige Bewertung macht die Aktie kaufenswertgestern, 15:00 Uhr · onvista
SK-Hynix-Logo auf Smartphone-Bildschirm
Plus
Chartzeit Marktbericht 25.10.2026
So lässt sich die Angst am Markt optimal nutzen25. Okt. · onvista
So lässt sich die Angst am Markt optimal nutzen
Dax Tagesrückblick 26.10.2026
Dax steigt deutlich - Konjunkturhoffnungen stützengestern, 16:55 Uhr · onvista
Jemand geht vor dem Dax-Logo vorbei.
Weitere Artikel
Plus-Analysen
Plus
Bis zu 95 Milliarden US-Dollar
Meta braucht mehr Geld: Was du zur Kapitalerhöhung wissen musstgestern, 14:10 Uhr · onvista
Plus
Chartzeit Marktbericht 25.10.2026
So lässt sich die Angst am Markt optimal nutzen25. Okt. · onvista
Plus
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Tesla und SpaceX: Was der Deal für die Machtfrage bedeutet25. Okt. · Acatis
Alle Plus-Analysen