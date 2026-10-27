Original-Research: Verbio SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Verbio SE - from NuWays AG 27.10.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Verbio SE Company Name: Verbio SE ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 41 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Jorge Gonzalez E20: A potential catalyst for ethanol demand Germany and France are considering higher biofuel blends, with German Transport Minister Steffen Bilger citing E20 petrol, containing up to 20% ethanol, compared with up to 10% in the E10 blend, as a potential option. The initiative follows the two countries' proposal to ease the EU's 2035 CO reduction target for new cars from 100% to 90%, allowing combustion-engine vehicles to remain on sale beyond 2035. While no formal E20 proposal or timetable has been announced, political momentum could pave the way for an initial rollout from 2027. The demand opportunity could be significant. The EU consumed c. 5.0mt of fuel ethanol in 2025, while producing c. 4.5mt. An increase in ethanol blending towards 20% could substantially increase demand: a full transition from a 10% to a 20% blend would require an illustrative c. 5.0mt of additional ethanol p.a., assuming the current consumption base corresponds to a 10% blend. The theoretical increase could be higher where E20 replaces lower blends such as E5. Actual volumes will depend on the blends replaced, vehicle compatibility and adoption. Higher demand could support European ethanol prices and margins, although the impact will also depend on imports. Higher biofuel blends could also help meet rising GHG reduction targets. In January, the German Bioenergy Association (BBE) argued that higher physical blends, including an increase from B7 to B10 in diesel and from E10 to E20 in petrol, would be needed to meet increasingly ambitious targets under Germany's implementation of RED III. This was before Germany adopted an even steeper trajectory, with the GHG reduction obligation rising from 12% in 2026 to 17.5% in 2027. While higher blending could increase the supply of eligible GHG savings, it would not necessarily lead to lower quota prices, given the simultaneous increase in compliance demand. The contribution of crop-based biofuels to Germany's GHG obligation is capped at 4.9% of the relevant fuel energy base; other options include waste- and residue-based biofuels. Higher ethanol blending would increase demand in a European market already reliant on imports. With its European production capacity already running at high utilisation, VERBIO could benefit from higher ethanol spreads or through international trading, potentially selling its US ethanol production in Europe. Based on European ethanol production of c. 334kt p.a. at 91% utilisation, a EUR 100/t increase in margins would add c. EUR 33m to annual EBITDA, or c. 15% of our FY26/27 estimate and c. 9% of our adjusted medium-term estimate, all else being equal. For context, we expect European ethanol spreads of c. EUR 230/t in Q1 FY26/27, compared with c. EUR 380/t in Q4 FY25/26, illustrating their volatility. The EUR 100/t increase is an illustrative sensitivity, not an estimate of the impact of E20. Our current estimates assume a medium- to long-term ethanol margin of EUR 160/t, versus c. EUR 200/t expected until year-end. We maintain our estimates and EUR 41 price target, based on the average FY27/28-FY28/29 FCF yield, pending further details. The next catalyst will be the Q1'26/27 results on 12 November. We expect EBITDA to quadruple yoy to EUR 61.5m (eNuW), supported by stronger European biodiesel and ethanol spreads, higher utilisation as Nevada continues to ramp up, and significantly higher German GHG quota prices. The expected strong start supports our FY26/27 estimates, with potential upside from higher GHG quota prices or a prolonged period of elevated biodiesel spreads. For further details, please see our Q1 preview. You can download the research here:

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