Original-Research: BASF SE (von Parmantier & Cie. GmbH): Buy

^ Original-Research: BASF SE - from Parmantier & Cie. GmbH 28.10.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Parmantier & Cie. GmbH to BASF SE Company Name: BASF SE ISIN: DE000BASF111 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 28.10.2026 Target price: EUR 61.00 Target price on sight of: 3-6 months Last rating change: n/a Analyst: René Parmantier BASF CEO Markus Kamieth: "The timing is right" Management's consolidation message underpins Parmantier & Cie.'s positive BASF-Evonik investment case Frankfurt am Main, 28 October 2026. BASF CEO Markus Kamieth's statement that the timing is right for European chemicals consolidation reinforces Parmantier & Cie.'s view that a BASF-Evonik combination could create a stronger global specialty-chemicals platform. Three investment highlights Strong Q3: BASF's EBITDA before special items increased 14.9% to EUR1.64bn; core-business EBITDA rose 48.9% to EUR1.63bn. Full-year EBITDA guidance increased to EUR7.4-7.8bn. Compelling combination potential: Parmantier's illustrative 2029 scenario delivers approximately EUR11.8bn combined EBITDA and around 2x net debt/EBITDA, including pensions, potentially creating further acquisition flexibility subject to cash generation and credit discipline. Agricultural Solutions: The EUR27.3bn base-case enterprise valuation offers substantial portfolio and deleveraging potential. Recommendations remain BASF Buy, target EUR61; Evonik Hold, target EUR21. Kamieth also reaffirmed financial discipline and that acquisitions are optional, not mandatory. His remarks support the strategic thesis, not confirmation of a transaction. Research: Stefan Heieck and René Parmantier This release summarises independent research. Combination and IPO scenarios are analyst assumptions, not agreed transactions or company guidance. Methodology, recommendation history and regulatory disclosures are contained in the full study "BASF & Evonik: True Love", dated 28 October 2026. Not an offer or personalised investment advice. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=f80acdddaf7c2755503d436d0dd919c4

Contact for questions: René Parmantier | Parmantier & Cie. GmbH | rp@parmantiercie.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=8ec210be-d2c2-11f1-9d22-0a083a71a9ab&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2423860 28.10.2026 CET/CEST °