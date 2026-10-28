Original-Research: Villeroy & Boch AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgesc...

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Original-Research: Villeroy & Boch AG - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

28.10.2026 / 09:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Villeroy & Boch
AG

     Company Name:               Villeroy & Boch AG
     ISIN:                       DE0007657231

     Reason for the research:    update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       28.10.2026
     Target price:               25.00
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

9M-26 figures: no major surprise

After the first nine months of FY 2026, the market situation in the Bathroom
& Wellness division remained challenging, particularly in regions affected
by geopolitical tensions and weak construction activity; as a result,
revenue came in at EUR 742.4m (previous year: EUR 865.6m, -14.2%), which
corresponds to a decline of 7.2% adjusted for currency effects and
divestments. Operating EBIT amounted to EUR 28.2m (previous year: EUR
52.5m).
However, the Dining & Lifestyle Division increased revenue in all regions to
EUR 211.5m (previous year: EUR 207.6m, +1.9%); on a constant currency basis,
this represents growth of 2.4%. The business division posted an operating
EBIT of EUR 12.7m, which was on par with the previous year's figure (EUR
12.6m). FY 2026 guidance confirmed: Villeroy expects a decline in revenue in
the higher single-digit percentage range, operating EBIT of EUR 50m to EUR
56m. We confirm our BUY recommendation and the DCF-based EUR 25.00 TP.

You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=70ff95f94eef8ae40e7c35bc10d2034c

For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

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2423690 28.10.2026 CET/CEST

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