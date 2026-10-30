Original-Research: MHP Hotel AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

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Original-Research: MHP Hotel AG - from NuWays AG

30.10.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of NuWays AG to MHP Hotel AG

     Company Name:                MHP Hotel AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A3E5C24

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                EUR 3.50
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Philipp Sennewald

Q3: rate holds, Conrad turns the corner

MHP published its Q3 hotel KPIs and confirmed the FY26 guidance it adjusted
with the H1 results. Reported figures are diluted by the two hotels still in
their start-up phase. Underneath, the existing portfolio continues to price
up, and Conrad Hamburg showed its first convincing month.

Q3 hotel sales rose 25% yoy to EUR 56.5m (eNuW: EUR 57.8m), bringing 9M hotel
sales to EUR 155m, also up 25%. Growth was again mainly driven by portfolio
additions as the Hyatt Regency Vienna, consolidated since February, and
Conrad Hamburg, which contributed for three months against only September in
the prior-year quarter, together should have added some EUR 10m (eNuW). This
implied, the existing portfolio grew c. 3% l-f-l. Within the mix, F&B again
outpaced rooms, rising 31% to EUR 11.6m against 24% growth in rooms revenue to
EUR 43.4m.

Reported occupancy fell 2pp to 77%, while ADR rose 3% to EUR 233, leaving
RevPAR roughly flat at EUR 180. Yet, this understates how well the existing
hotels are doing. Excluding Conrad and the Hyatt Regency Vienna, ADR rose c.
5% to EUR 239 at a stable occupancy of 81%. That is a solid result in a
quarter in which the usual summer demand from the Gulf states stayed soft.
Rate momentum was strongest in August, with ADR up c. 8% yoy but September
reached the highest ADR of the year so far at EUR 285 on the back of strong
trade fair business and a record Oktoberfest, yet slightly down yoy on a
reported basis.

Conrad turns the corner. Conrad Hamburg's ramp-up has been the main burden
on this year's earnings, and Q3 brought the first real progress. According
to management, occupancy and ADR improved markedly with September standing
out, pushing operating margin accordingly. This is the first clear evidence
that the hotel is moving towards a sustainable level of occupancy.

Guidance confirmed, Q4 carries the year. Management confirmed FY26 group
sales of EUR 220-225m and EBITDA of c. EUR 8m. On the top-line, this requires Q4
revenues of c. EUR 64-69m, up 21-30% yoy. Given 25% growth in Q3 and the
additional Hyatt contribution, this looks achievable, with the lower half of
the range the more likely outcome. The earnings side is more demanding. With
only EUR 0.2m EBITDA generated in H1, the second half has to deliver c. EUR
7.8m. Yet, H2 is traditionally MHP's stronger half due to the weak Q1, but
also driven by trade fairs and Christmas market demand. The guidance remains
tight nonetheless, as the Gulf states have not fully recovered and H2'25
benefited from key-money and a one-off grant tranche for Conrad (for
reference, H2'25 delivered EUR 11.7m).

Investment case intact. MHP remains the price leader among German hotel
companies with TREUGAST again rating the group "AA" in October and ranked
its average rate of c. EUR 242 as the highest in the market. Its leasehold and
franchise model allows the portfolio to grow without capital tied up in real
estate. Sheraton Vienna (2027), the Autograph Collection hotel in Stuttgart
(2028) as well as MOOONS Frankfurt and Autograph Düsseldorf (both 2029) are
set to expand the platform. Once the Conrad ramp-up is completed and the new
hotels mature, earnings should catch up with the rapidly growing top line.
Current valuation does not reflect that at all. BUY, PT EUR 3.50.

You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=23e281fd1bc50572783ede8f7f3baff9

For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

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2425060 30.10.2026 CET/CEST

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