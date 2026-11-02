China Eastern Airlines Increases Flight Frequencies, Upgrades First and Business Class Services for Winter Season

China Eastern Airlines (CEAir) will boost flight frequencies on international and regional routes and upgrade services for first and business class passengers during the 2026-2027 winter season, which began on October 25.

The airline will operate more than 180 international and regional routes covering over 40 countries and regions, with an average of more than 430 flights scheduled daily.

It will resume flights between Adelaide and Shanghai, increase flight frequencies on the Buenos Aires-Auckland-Shanghai route, and add seasonal flights on routes linking Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane with Shanghai.

More flights will be added on routes linking Frankfurt, London, and Vancouver with Shanghai. International routes launched or resumed during the 2026 summer season, including the routes connecting Dublin, Stockholm, and Tbilisi with Shanghai, will continue operating through the winter season.

The airline will also increase flight frequencies on Asian routes, such as the routes linking Bali, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur with Shanghai, as well as the routes connecting Bangkok and Chiang Mai with Kunming. Many routes, including those linking Singapore, Bangkok, and Seoul with Shanghai, the route between Bangkok and Kunming, and the Seoul-Qingdao route, will operate at high frequencies.

To better meet the needs of passengers awaiting flights and making connections, CEAir has reconfigured some of its self-operated VIP lounges in Shanghai, Beijing, and Xi'an, creating dedicated spaces for first and business class passengers and adding more than 400 seats.

The lounges have also added seasonal drinks, bread, desserts, and snacks, alongside MU Noodles, a signature dish featuring local flavors, to their food and beverage offerings.

Eligible first and business class passengers can book complimentary airport transfer services in many cities across Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa, and Oceania, and access exclusive benefits and online customer service through CEAir's international app. A dedicated customer service line is also available for them.

CEAir has introduced new in-flight meals featuring premium ingredients for first and business class passengers on 12 international long-haul routes departing Shanghai for New York, Paris, and London, among other destinations. Building on its signature MU Tea, it has rolled out a refreshed lineup of onboard beverages, including alcoholic drinks, coffee, sparkling tea, and specially crafted beverages. All CEAir wide-body aircraft offer complimentary high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi for first and business class passengers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261101514404/en/

China Eastern Airlines

http://www.ceair.com/

Caowei

ceapr@ceair.com