Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 26th October to 30th October 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

26/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

11 278

85.8722

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

26/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

8 722

85.8989

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

27/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

6 000

85.4917

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

27/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

4 000

85.4841

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

28/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

6 000

86.1619

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

28/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

4 000

86.0946

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

29/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

4 000

86.5131

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

29/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

6 000

86.5609

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

30/10/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

88.2150

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

60 000

86.3580

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103816455/en/

Eurofins

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