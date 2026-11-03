Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 26th October to 30th October 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
26/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
11 278
|
85.8722
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
26/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
8 722
|
85.8989
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
27/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
6 000
|
85.4917
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
27/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
4 000
|
85.4841
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
28/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
6 000
|
86.1619
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
28/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
4 000
|
86.0946
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
29/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
4 000
|
86.5131
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
29/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
6 000
|
86.5609
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
30/10/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
88.2150
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
60 000
|
86.3580
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103816455/en/
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