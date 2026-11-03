FDJ UNITED: 2027 Financial Communication Calendar

Regulatory News:

FDJ UNITED (Paris:FDJU), a leader in betting and gaming in Europe, announces its 2027 financial communication calendar.

Event Date Results FY 2026 February, Thursday 18 - premarket Quiet period from January, Monday 11 Revenue Q1 2027 April, Tuesday 20 - aftermarket Quiet period from April, Monday 5 AGM May, Wednesday 12 PM Results H1 2027 July, Wednesday 28 - premarket Quiet period from June, Monday 28 Revenue Q3 2027 October, Wednesday 20 - aftermarket Quiet period from October, Monday 4

About FDJ UNITED

FDJ UNITED is a leading betting and gaming operator in Europe, with a vast portfolio of iconic brands and a reputation for technological excellence. With over 5,000 employees and a presence in over ten regulated markets, the Group offers a diversified, responsible range of games, both under exclusive rights and open to competition: lottery games in France and Ireland via an extensive point-of-sale network and also online; sports betting at points of sale in France; and online games open to competition (sports and horse-race betting, poker and online casino games, in markets where these activities are authorised). FDJ UNITED has placed responsibility at the heart of its strategy and promotes recreational betting. The Group is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris (FDJU) and included in the SBF 120, Euronext 100, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600 and FTSE Euro indices.

For more information, visit www.fdjunited.com

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