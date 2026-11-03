FDJ UNITED: 2027 Financial Communication Calendar

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

FDJ UNITED (Paris:FDJU), a leader in betting and gaming in Europe, announces its 2027 financial communication calendar.

Event

Date
 

Results FY 2026

February, Thursday 18 - premarket

Quiet period from January, Monday 11
 

Revenue Q1 2027

April, Tuesday 20 - aftermarket

Quiet period from April, Monday 5
 

AGM

May, Wednesday 12 PM
 

Results H1 2027

July, Wednesday 28 - premarket

Quiet period from June, Monday 28
 

Revenue Q3 2027

October, Wednesday 20 - aftermarket

Quiet period from October, Monday 4

About FDJ UNITED

FDJ UNITED is a leading betting and gaming operator in Europe, with a vast portfolio of iconic brands and a reputation for technological excellence. With over 5,000 employees and a presence in over ten regulated markets, the Group offers a diversified, responsible range of games, both under exclusive rights and open to competition: lottery games in France and Ireland via an extensive point-of-sale network and also online; sports betting at points of sale in France; and online games open to competition (sports and horse-race betting, poker and online casino games, in markets where these activities are authorised). FDJ UNITED has placed responsibility at the heart of its strategy and promotes recreational betting. The Group is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris (FDJU) and included in the SBF 120, Euronext 100, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600 and FTSE Euro indices.

For more information, visit www.fdjunited.com

X @FDJ_UNITED Instagram @FDJUNITED LinkedIn @FDJUNITED YouTube @FDJUNITED

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103173367/en/

Media
01 41 10 33 82 | media@fdjunited.com

Investor Relations
01 41 04 19 74 | invest@fdjunited.com

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