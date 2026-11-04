Original-Research: CEOTRONICS AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

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Original-Research: CEOTRONICS AG - from NuWays AG

04.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of NuWays AG to CEOTRONICS AG

     Company Name:                CEOTRONICS AG
     ISIN:                        DE0005407407

     Reason for the research:     Initiation
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                EUR 17
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Simon Keller

The upside signal is loud and clear; INITIATE with BUY

CEOTRONICS has already delivered what investors pay a premium for elsewhere
in defence: 23% historical sales CAGR and a 21% EBITDA margin, close to
INVISIO's 22%. SmG-related orders of c. EUR 103m have turned a longstanding
Bundeswehr relationship into business at scale. CT-ComLink helps protect
that position: software updates let users retain their control units as
radios and headsets evolve. Backlog of EUR 77.6m covers 1.4x annual sales, the
strongest coverage among its direct peers. The next stage of growth comes at
a substantial valuation discount.

The next SmG order alone could exceed last year's sales. Our base case is a
single call-off of the remaining 81k systems within the next six months. At
EUR 58-76m (eNuW), this would exceed FY 25/26 sales of EUR 56.3m and support
deliveries into FY 30/31, before any programme expansion. Phased call-offs
remain possible and would leave total order potential and delivery timing
unchanged, in our view.

The current SmG framework falls short of the Bundeswehr's longer-term
equipment needs. Its 191k systems broadly match today's active force.
Equipment reserves, reservists and planned personnel expansion all create
additional requirements. Germany is already ordering for a larger force:
>700k helmets and 351k protective vests demonstrate the scale of procurement
across other categories of personal equipment. We expect an expanded SmG
framework covering at least 261k systems in total (an additional 70,000
systems), supported by equipment reserves alone, before allowing for
additional soldiers or reservists (total order potential: c. 644,000
systems, eNuW).

The Bundeswehr is also a reference that travels. International sales grew at
a 41% CAGR from FY 23/24 to FY 25/26 to EUR 12.3m, nearly doubling in two
years. Broad Bundeswehr deployment should strengthen CEOTRONICS' credentials
in further European tenders. Its growing presence in air defence highlights
the potential to expand into communication systems for vehicles, ships and
aircraft. The opportunity is expanding across both customers and
applications, in our view.

The valuation has room to catch up. At c. 7x EV/EBIT, CEOTRONICS trades
against 17x for INVISIO and 12x for Savox (2027e; eNuW calculated). Our
forecasts imply 13.5% annual EBIT growth to EUR 12m by FY 28/29. Strong order
coverage and competitive profitability make this discount look excessive, in
our view, while further SmG expansion and vehicle programmes offer
additional potential.

A soft H1 could provide a misleading first impression. While H1 results are
likely to look weak against a demanding prior-year comparison, third-batch
SmG deliveries should drive a stronger H2. In fact, the FY 26/27 net profit
guidance looks conservative: our EUR 6.8m estimate is c. 10% above guidance of
EUR 6.2m, despite allowances for relocation and ramp-up costs. The
non-recurrence of last year's impairment charges provides further support.
The next major order and a potential guidance upgrade are catalysts for the
valuation to catch up.

INITIATE with BUY, with a PT of EUR 17, based on DCF.

You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=5448b2d9de01347bbf4d4eb1da39a01d

For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

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2427948 04.11.2026 CET/CEST

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