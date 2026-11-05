Original-Research: Wacker Chemie (von Parmantier & Cie. GmbH): BUY

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Mit einem Tap onvista bei Google bevorzugenonvista bei Google bevorzugen: Ein Klick zum Aktivieren
    ^
Original-Research: Wacker Chemie - from Parmantier & Cie. GmbH

05.11.2026 / 11:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of Parmantier & Cie. GmbH to Wacker Chemie

     Company Name:               Wacker Chemie
     ISIN:                       DE000WCH8881

     Reason for the research:    Q3 Update
     Recommendation:             BUY
     from:                       04.11.2026
     Target price:               106,00
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Stefan Heieck & René Parmantier

PRESS RELEASE

Parmantier & Cie. reiterates Buy on Wacker Chemie with unchanged EUR106 price
target

Siltronic guidance upgrade supports semiconductor read-across; constructive
SOTP scenarios indicate additional valuation potential

Frankfurt am Main, 5 November 2026. Parmantier & Cie. Research reiterates
Buy on Wacker Chemie with an unchanged formal price target of EUR106. In their
latest research update, analysts Stefan Heieck and René Parmantier continue
to expect Wacker to outperform its conservative Q4 guidance.

Parmantier & Cie. forecasts EUR790m EBITDA for 2027 and EUR854m for 2028. The
investment case centres on an operating recovery in Silicones and Polymers
and a stronger balance sheet. The PCR base-case assumption of EUR500m net cash
in 2027 is an independent estimate, not company guidance.

Today's guidance upgrade from Siltronic provides a positive read-across for
semiconductor materials. Siltronic now expects 2026 sales approximately in
line with the previous year and has narrowed its EBITDA-margin guidance from
20-24% to 22-24%. This does not yet establish a sustainable recovery in
solar polysilicon.

The constructive sum-of-the-parts valuation indicates approximately EUR120 per
Wacker share after valuation-timing adjustment, or approximately EUR129 on a
nominal 2028 basis. Both are scenarios and not new formal price targets.
Principal risks remain China, polysilicon and solar, European energy costs,
weak end markets and cash conversion.

Investors interested in the full study and joining our research mailing list
are invited to email: research@parmantiercie.com.

Independent research. This announcement is a marketing summary, not
investment advice. Forecasts and fair-value scenarios are not guarantees.
The full study contains the valuation assumptions, risks and regulatory
disclosures.



You can download the research here:

Contact for questions:
René Parmantier & Stefan Heieck

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content:
https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=78580a1b-d8fd-11f1-b46d-066675bb9927&lang=en

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2429154 05.11.2026 CET/CEST

°
Artikel teilen:
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Wacker Chemie

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Plus
Interview mit Fondsmanager
"In der Nische können Aktionäre mit Chemie Geld verdienen"29. Okt. · The Market
BASF-Raffinerie bei Nacht mit beleuchteten Industrieanlagen am Rhein
Weitere Artikel
Plus-Analysen
Plus
onvista-Analyse zum Mega-Börsengang
Warum Anthropic ein besserer IPO als SpaceX wirdgestern, 14:00 Uhr · onvista
Plus
Bis zu sieben Prozent Rendite
So kommst du an die Hyperscaler-Anleihen rangestern, 11:00 Uhr · onvista
Plus
KI und Staatsausgaben lassen Renditen steigen
Aktien, Gold und Co.: So treffen hohe Zinsen dein Depot03. Nov. · onvista
Alle Plus-Analysen