Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE - from NuWays AG 05.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to ZEAL Network SE Company Name: ZEAL Network SE ISIN: DE000ZEAL241 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 85 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Simon Keller Our tip: above the guidance top end; chg. We raise our estimates and expect ZEAL to beat its 2026 EBITDA guidance. ZEAL generated c. EUR 25m of EBITDA before deal costs in Q3 without a peak Eurojackpot. October's stronger jackpot backdrop gives ZEAL scope to repeat that performance in Q4. Conservatively, we still model just c. EUR 20m. Social lotteries helped ZEAL grow in a weaker market. ZEAL grew organic sales by c. 9% yoy in Q3 despite a 3% decline in combined German Lotto and Eurojackpot stakes. Eurojackpot had zero draws at the cap versus two in Q3 25. Lotteries segment sales grew 8% yoy, helped by higher ticket sales and related fees from freiheit+ and by the new Dream Car Raffle. A richer product mix lifted the lottery gross margin by 0.6pp to 18.5%. Games sales rose 20% yoy, driven mainly by a 14% increase in monthly active users. Notably, ARPU also rose c. 13% qoq to EUR 40.93, likely helped by ZEAL's phased rollout of higher spin limits from July. Including EUR 10.5m from SevenCanyon's first quarter of consolidation, group sales rose 26% yoy to EUR 77m. The underlying EBITDA margin reached 32.1%. Excluding c. EUR 4.9m of deal costs, Q3 EBITDA rose 32% yoy to c. EUR 25m. Personnel costs increased just 11% yoy against 26% sales growth, the clearest source of positive operating leverage. Direct costs also fell as a share of sales, to 8.3% from 8.8%. Even after deal costs, reported EBITDA rose 6% yoy to EUR 19.9m (8% ahead of eNuW). ZEAL needs EUR 16.3m in Q4 to reach the top end of the FY EBITDA guidance. We see EUR 20.2m. That implies c. 37% EBITDA growth yoy in Q4 and FY26 EBITDA of EUR 79.0m, EUR 4.0m above the guidance ceiling. Our Q4 estimate sits c. EUR 4.5m below Q3 underlying EBITDA. Three October Eurojackpot draws at the EUR 120m cap, versus none in Q4 25, should support customer reactivation. The discount is getting harder to justify. ZEAL trades at just 8.3x FY27e EV/EBITDA against a five-year average of c. 22x. Yet EBITDA growth looks set to nearly double to c. 28% yoy in FY27, taking EBITDA to c. EUR 101m with the margin back above 30%. Secular growth and a track record of turning EBITDA into cash (five-year historical FCF/EBITDA of c. 92%) still support a multiple around ZEAL's historical average, in our view. The PT implies 18x 2027e EV/EBITDA (eNuW). Management seems to see value here too. The CEO and CFO bought c. EUR 87k of shares in late September at average prices of EUR 42.14 and EUR 42.80, respectively. This compares to a share price of c. EUR 40 today. ZEAL's growth is becoming less dependent on the jackpot calendar. Its own lotteries and Games give players reasons to return between big draws, and SevenCanyon gives ZEAL a platform for international expansion. Action: the strong Q3 operating performance points to the group's potential and supports a 5.6% average increase in FY26-28e EBITDA estimates. BUY, PT raised to EUR 85 (old: EUR 83), based on DCF. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=3b960cf0498e1eaccf737f7d6a298f73

For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=9d4ebe11-d8e7-11f1-b46d-066675bb9927&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2428834 05.11.2026 CET/CEST °