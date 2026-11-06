Original-Research: DEMIRE AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: DEMIRE AG - from NuWays AG 06.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to DEMIRE AG Company Name: DEMIRE AG ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 0.70 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald Q3 operations largely in line; management delivers on disposals DMRE's Q3 results were largely in line with our expectations on rental income, while FFO was ahead of our estimates. More importantly, a large part of the disposal pipeline was executed, lifting cash to EUR 83m. In detail: Q3 rental income declined 20.2% yoy to EUR 10.9m (eNuW: EUR 11.1m), mainly due to disposals. The closings of Flensburg, Kempten, Frankfurt and Chemnitz plus the partial sale in Bonn generated proceeds of around EUR 61m YTD, of which EUR 43.6m fell into Q3. Sequentially, rents declined 5.5% qoq as the sold assets dropped out and EPRA vacancy rose a further 1.1pp qoq to 22.6%, mainly driven by Schwerin and Leipzig, als visible in a 6.3% like-for-like rent decline. 9M rental income came in at EUR 33.9m (eNuW: EUR 34.1m). FFO I came in at EUR 0.8m in Q3 (eNuW: EUR 0.4m), bringing 9M FFO I to EUR 2.8m, already above the upper end of the FY range. Supporting factors were lower

current income taxes (Q3: EUR 0.2m vs EUR 0.7m Q3'25) and stable G&A of EUR 2.5m.

Guidance confirmed. Management confirmed FY26 rental income of EUR 42.5-44.5m and FFO I of EUR 0.5-2.5m. On the conference call, CFO guided for a neutral to slightly negative Q4 FFO, as investments of a few hundred kEUR in the portfolio will be expensed rather than capitalised. The amount is small, so FY FFO should end up at the upper end of the range at least, in our view. On rents, we also expect the upper end of the range. Leasing pipeline. Management is in advanced negotiations on the vacant assets in Bonn, Neumünster and Leipzig, comprising c. 20k sqm. A succesful reletting would be key to reverse the vacancy trend in 2027. However, those will as always come with upfront investments into the properties. Cash up, but largely trapped. Disposal proceeds lifted cash to EUR 82.6m (H1: EUR 44.4m) and reduced net LTV to 40.1% (H1: 42.4%). However, roughly 40% of liquidity sits within Fair Value REIT, and only a small portion of the remainder is immediately available to address the EUR 251m nominal that is left on the 2019/2027 notes maturing at the end of 2027. Management is working on upstreaming more liquidity and intends to address the refinancing "very soon". In our view, this is the key near-term risk. Shareholder process ongoing. The company did not comment on details of Apollo's and Wecken's process to sell their c. 91% stake, but expects to give further guidance by year-end. The equity story continues to hinge on this as a mandatory offer would set a floor for the free float, and a change of control could trigger the 101% put on the 2019/2027 notes. Overall, despite EPRA NAV per share declining to EUR 1.28 (FY25: EUR 1.59), shares remain deeply discounted, currently trading 83% below NAV. With the shareholder process likely to bring clarity by year-end, we confirm our BUY rating with a new PT of EUR 0.70 based on our NAV model. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=b80d1dc518e515656743537ee8f99d6f

For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=8ab033ca-d9b5-11f1-b46d-066675bb9927&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2429708 06.11.2026 CET/CEST °