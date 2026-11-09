Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 02nd November to 06th November 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the
Issuer
|
Identify code of the
Issuer
|
Transaction
day
|
Identify code of
the financial
instrument
|
Total daily
volume (in
number of
shares)
|
Daily
weighted
average
purchase
price of
the shares
|
Market
(MIC
Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
02/11/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
840
|
87.9803
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
02/11/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
9 160
|
88.4369
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
03/11/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
87.1740
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
04/11/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
88.0649
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
05/11/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
88.6542
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
06/11/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
87.6419
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
50 000
|
87.9867
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261109361275/en/
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