Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 02nd November to 06th November 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the

Issuer

Identify code of the

Issuer

Transaction

day

Identify code of

the financial

instrument

Total daily

volume (in

number of

shares)

Daily

weighted

average

purchase

price of

the shares

Market

(MIC

Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

02/11/2026

FR0014000MR3

840

87.9803

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

02/11/2026

FR0014000MR3

9 160

88.4369

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

03/11/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

87.1740

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

04/11/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

88.0649

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

05/11/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

88.6542

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

06/11/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

87.6419

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

50 000

87.9867

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261109361275/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

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