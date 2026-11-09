TotalEnergies SE: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Share Capital as at October 31, 2026
Business Wire · Uhr
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
Regulatory News:
TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Theoretical (1)
|
Exercisable (2)
|
October 31, 2026
|
2,281,656,714
|
2,281,656,714
|
2,196,166,500
(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.
(2) Total number of exercisable voting rights, after deduction of 85,490,214 treasury shares.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261109904691/en/
TotalEnergies SE
Das könnte dich auch interessieren
DAX dreht nach oben – KI-Aktien brechen ein! Kommt jetzt die Trendwende?heute, 16:15 Uhr · WH Selfinvest
Plus-Analysen
„Premiummarken gehen aus Schocks gestärkt hervor“heute, 14:00 Uhr · onvista
PlusPictet-Expertin über Luxus-Aktien
Die Stimmung der Börsen ist am Boden - ein gutes Zeichengestern, 18:55 Uhr · onvista
PlusChartzeit Marktbericht 08.11.2026