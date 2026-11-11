Original-Research: Multitude AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Multitude AG - from NuWays AG 11.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Multitude AG Company Name: Multitude AG ISIN: CH1398992755 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 12 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Julius Neittamo Q3 preview: Sortter and Wholesale to drive profit growth Multitude reports Q3'26 tomorrow. We expect strong yoy net profit growth, driven by the first full quarter of Sortter and continued momentum in Wholesale Banking, a fast-growing and highly profitable segment. We forecast revenue up 18% yoy to EUR 73.8m in Q3'26. Fee and commission income is seen to triple to EUR 12m, with Sortter contributing an estimated EUR 6m (eNuW). Mind you, the core business was already strong before the acquisition. In Q1'26, before any Sortter contribution, fee income doubled. Excluding Sortter, we still see fee income up 50% yoy. We are cautiously optimistic on interest income growth. Q1 and Q2'26 were the first back-to-back quarters of sequential growth since 2024. With the microloan wind-down largely complete, Q3'26 is the last quarter carrying a yoy drag from last year's divestments. We forecast interest income up 6% yoy and 7% qoq to EUR 61.8m. By segment, Consumer Banking should come in flat yoy at EUR 44m and SME Banking up 5%, held back by a tough macro backdrop for European SMEs. Wholesale Banking looks set to keep growing strongly, up 50% yoy to EUR 8.5m. Though still relatively small, the segment is highly margin accretive, with a pre-tax margin of 34% in H1'26 versus 14% for the group. We expect impairments to fall 14% yoy to EUR 16.4m, or 6.5% of the gross loan book (LTM). First, the exit from riskier microloans has de-risked the Consumer Banking book, which drives the absolute decline. This reflects Multitude's strategy, which has been to originate in lower-risk, lower-yield markets and monetise the riskier ones through the platform and brokerage. Second, Wholesale Banking is a growing share of the loan book, which lowers the group's impairment ratio. Its annualised cost of risk was below 1% in H1'26, versus c. 11% in Consumer Banking. On operating costs, we expect a cost-to-income ratio of 58% (Q2'26: 52%). We see it staying elevated through FY26, reflecting investment in Wholesale Banking and the partnership business, plus PPA amortisation from Sortter. We forecast net profit of EUR 8.1m, up 33% yoy, driven by Sortter, Wholesale Banking and lower impairments. Last Friday, Multitude Bank placed EUR 50m of perpetual AT1 bonds, which will settle on 13 November. The issue strengthens regulatory capital without diluting shareholders and creates room to grow the loan book, particularly in Wholesale Banking. At 3-month EURIBOR + 9.0%, currently c. 11.8%, it is not cheap: c. EUR 5.9m a year. As the bonds qualify as equity, the coupon does not hit net profit but reduces earnings attributable to shareholders. We will add the issue to our estimates after the Q3 results. Minor adjustment to our model. We trim the share of results from Lea Bank to

EUR 1.6m in H2'26 (was EUR 2.3m). Our FY26 net profit forecast falls to EUR 31.3m

(was EUR 31.9m), still above the EUR 30m guidance. We reiterate BUY with a EUR 12 PT, based on our residual income model. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=932f0b9f82b8d6862727aabc3b7ab20c

For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=e6f60ad4-dda1-11f1-b46d-066675bb9927&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2432318 11.11.2026 CET/CEST °