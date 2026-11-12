China Eastern Airlines Signs 23 Procurement Agreements, Unveils Latest Innovations at 9th CIIE

China Eastern Airlines (CEAir) signed 23 procurement agreements with international suppliers and showcased new aviation technologies and equipment at the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE), held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.

A participant for the ninth consecutive year, CEAir continues to serve as a Senior Partner, Designated Air Carrier, service provider, and buyer.

During this year's expo, CEAir signed procurement agreements worth $540 million with 15 suppliers from eight countries and regions. The agreements cover aircraft engines, aviation materials, jet fuel, and in-flight catering, among other areas.

The airline signed a spare-engine procurement agreement with CFM International and placed orders for aviation materials with Collins Aerospace and Honeywell to support the safe, green and efficient operation of its fleet.

The LEAP engines to be supplied by CFM International feature 3D-woven composite fan blades, additively manufactured fuel nozzles, and second-generation lean-burn combustors. They can help reduce carbon emissions and fuel consumption by 15 to 20 percent, while cutting the noise footprint by 75 percent compared with the previous generation.

CEAir also signed agreements with Panasonic Avionics and Boeing to advance cabin upgrades for its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Food-related procurement is another highlight of CEAir's newly inked agreements, with purchases ranging from in-flight meals to fresh produce sourced across borders.

The airline signed an agreement with Singapore-based SATS, which is expected to continue providing in-flight meals for CEAir's international outbound flights departing from Singapore, Delhi, Male, and Manila.

CEAir also showcased its innovations in ground support equipment and aviation infrastructure at the expo.

In particular, an autonomous smart baggage tractor made its debut. The all-electric vehicle connects to an intelligent dispatch platform, which automatically assigns tasks and adjusts routes according to flight schedules and aircraft parking changes.

Also on display were the airline's aluminum-based modular hangar and cargo warehouse, demonstrating the application of modular construction in the aviation sector. The components are prefabricated in factories and assembled on site with bolts, eliminating the need for welding.

With proper maintenance and subject to technical requirements, the structures can be dismantled and reassembled multiple times. This construction method, initially used for aircraft maintenance facilities, significantly shortens construction time and has now been extended to aviation logistics.

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Company: China Eastern Airlines

Website: http://www.ceair.com/

Contact: Caowei

Email: ceapr@ceair.com

City: Shanghai